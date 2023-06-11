iPhone 15 Ultra price leak – it is more expensive than you think – Gizchina.com

The iPhone 15 series, which will be launched in September of this year, has everyone’s interest. According to the most recent info, Apple will bring huge changes to the iPhone 15 series. However, these new upgrades will come at a huge cost. In fact, it will not only raise the price of the phone, but it will also make it the most costly iPhone ever. A new internal leak claims that the top – model iPhone 15 Ultra will likely sell for close to 20,000 yuan. This is about a whopping $2907.



Apple will also likely rename the “Pro Max” model to “Ultra“. The company will then increase the gap between the Pro model and the Ultra model. The “Ultra” model will be an exclusive luxury product that only a few will be able to afford. The most advanced flagship products now available from major mobile phone brands, such as the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and others, are all named using the prefix “Ultra”. Apple will follow suit.

For comparison, the 1TB version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs 13,499 yuan, compared to 8,999 yuan for the 128GB model, 9,899 yuan for the 256GB model, and 11,699 yuan for the 512GB model. Even at that, there were several comments that claims that the iPhones are so expensive.

The press conference won’t happen for about half a year, but based on the present rate of exposure, this device is as good as ready. According to recent CAD renders of this device, the camera bump on the iPhone 15 Pro Max measures 3.78mm, which is almost 5% larger than the version on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. A 13mm camera lens fits inside the 16.2 mm-diameter outer camera ring. The new phone’s front and back designs are also not much different from those of the iPhone 14 series. However, the volume keys have been changed from the original push keys to solid-state keys.



Several insiders have previously made the CAD design designs for the solid-state buttons public. On the side, there will still be button-like shapes, but they won’t operate like real buttons. Only by activating the linear motor of the Taptic Engine is it possible to imitate the feedback of real buttons. Internet users are however concerned that wearing the mobile phone case would impact the solid-state buttons’ sensitivity and operability. But, in order to accommodate these various usage cases, the iOS 17 system, which was unveiled at the autumn conference, will include a switch button that users may adjust in terms of sensitivity.

According to reports, this feature works similarly to the Apple Watch Ultra’s button. Users can modify some operations to suit their specific needs. Also, before the conference, mobile phone case makers typically obtain the design specs for Apple’s new iPhone. This will allow them to tweak the placement of buttons and other necessary changes.

There are reports that a solid-state volume key has been added to the iPhone 15 Pro series. This new key will replace the mute switch. Many gesture actions as well as new features will be added in addition to volume adjustment. For instance, the volume can be adjusted by sliding the volume key up and down. The solid-state key responds more quickly; the speed of the volume key adjustment is dependent upon the force applied; etc. When the iPhone 15 is turned on, off, or out of power, the solid-state key can still be active.



The iPhone 15 series’ design is similar to that of the iPhone 14 series in most other ways. If there is an intuitive difference, the new colour matching is most likely the change. The iPhone 15 Pro series will feature a dark red colour scheme that is similar to Burgundy. Yet Apple should refer to it as a dark brown (dark sienna) colour scheme. Dark pink and light colour tones, which Apple will later refer to as telemagenta and picton blue, will also be available on the iPhone 15 basic model.

Other classic color schemes should also be released. For instance, the basic model will feature red, black, and white whereas the Pro model would have gold, space gray, and silver. While the iPhone 15 Pro series is further upgraded to a new generation of A17 chip, which will be produced using a 5nm process and has a better performance and lower power consumption, there will be a big gap in performance between the two. The entry-level models iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are fitted with the same A16 chip as the iPhone 14 Pro.

The entire iPhone 15 series finally makes use of a 48MP primary camera for imaging. The difference is that the iPhone 15 Pro series is thicker since the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have periscope telephoto lenses. Regarding charging, Apple is compelled by the new EU laws to switch the iPhone 15 series’ Lightning interface for a Type-C interface. However, Apple has created a unique IC chip that is compatible with the Lightning and Type-C interfaces and will be utilized.



The universal fast charging tech will help prevent various brands from arbitrarily limiting the charging speed. So if the iPhone 15 does so, it may be in violation of EU legislation, according to the EU. Except for charging, there is still no information available about the iPhone 15 series; most of it is available online.

With a rumoured price tag of just over $2900, the iPhone 15 Ultra will be the most expensive iPhone ever. Will you pay this huge amount for the iPhone? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

