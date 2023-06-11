Galaxy Tab A8 gets Android 13 One UI 5.0 update right on time – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

Samsung continues releasing Android 13 for more Galaxy devices at a steady pace. The company has kept as close to its One UI 5.0 tentative roadmap as possible, and the latest device to be scratched off the list is the Galaxy Tab A8 (2022). The Android 13 update is now available for the Wi-Fi version across Europe, while the LTE variant is getting the One UI 5.0 update in dozens of markets, including India.

The Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab A8 variant in Europe gets Android 13 through firmware version X200XXU1CVL5. Similarly, the LTE model in India is getting One UI 5.0 via firmware version X205XXU1CVL5.

The update for the Galaxy Tab A8 LTE in Europe carries firmware number X205XXU1CVL6. It is available in dozens of markets across the continent, including Romania, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, the UK, Hungary, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Baltic and Nordic countries, Switzerland, Slovakia, Italy, France, and Portugal.

Generally speaking, One UI 5.0 improves the user experience with a cleaner design and slightly redesigned elements inside the Settings app. And although mileage might vary from one Galaxy device to another, performance should also be improved, as One UI 5.0 is better optimized than the previous versions.

Galaxy Tab A8 users should also get better multitasking features through the new multi-window gestures. And if One UI 5.0 on other Galaxy tablet models is anything to go by, the Galaxy Tab A8 should also have access to a new convenient taskbar, which should further contribute to a better multitasking experience and a more natural workflow.

Samsung redesigned the Recent Apps screen, and the latter now has fewer unnecessary animations. This change should improve usability and speed up performance when switching between or closing apps.

Galaxy Tab A8 users across Europe and India should be able to download the Android 13 One UI 5.0 update via the Settings app by navigating to “Software update” and tapping “Download and install.” They can also download the official firmware files from our website if they prefer manual updates over a PC connection.

