Verizon supports recovery efforts across communities in Puerto Rico – Verizon

Following Hurricane Fiona’s devastating impact, the company is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross

NEW YORK – Today, Verizon announced support for recovery efforts across Puerto Rico following the devastating impact of Hurricane Fiona. The company has committed $100,000 to the American Red Cross to help assist disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico, where Hurricane Fiona caused disastrous flooding and has left a majority of communities without power or water.

“Verizon stands ready to support first responders, our customers and employees impacted by this catastrophic hurricane,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “We will continue to partner with disaster relief organizations, like the American Red Cross, to provide resources and care for the people in our society who are the most vulnerable.”

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts through mobile giving, which will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill and donated to American Red Cross upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

American Red Cross: Text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation to the American Red Cross. They have disaster teams on the ground in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to help people impacted by the hurricane causing disastrous flooding, landslides, and widespread power outages. They’re helping with damage assessment and working with officials to determine what additional help is needed most.

Americares: Text FIONA to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation to Americares. They’re on the ground offering assistance to health facilities in Puerto Rico. Your donation will help deliver medicine, medical supplies, and emergency support so families and people impacted by this disaster can access the essential health care they deserve.

The Salvation Army National Corporation: Text FIONA to 52000 to make a one-time $10 donation to The Salvation Army. They have personnel in Puerto Rico providing aid for the victims. Your donation will help provide immediate needs, including food, shelter, clothes, charging, spiritual care, and other services, as widespread power outages and flooding continue to impact the area.

