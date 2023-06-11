XRP Bulls Charge Hard To Pull Prices Up Past $0.34 After A Dismal August – NewsBTC

XRP is looking extremely bullish on a short-term outlook. In the long game, the timeframe charts show an incredible selling opportunity in the next three months.

However, XRP bulls may need to wait a little longer for a breach to take effect.

In June, the crypto was seen to breach the support key of $0.39. Since the support zone was breached, this same level was also poised as the key resistance.

XRP price was also spotted to form a range from $0.3 to $0.41, with the mid-point set at $0.36 which acted as both the resistance and support zones.

Related Reading: How Litecoin (LTC) Is Able To Muster A 5-Day Straight Rally



In August, XRP is seen to try to breach the $0.39 level for two weeks. However, the bulls are running out of steam sending the price crashing down under the range’s mid-point. The price dropped further down to the $0.30 level after a couple of days.

According to CoinMarketCap, XRP price has nosedived by 0.12 % or trading at $0.3558 as of this writing.

Technical indicators for the token demonstrate a sudden twist in bearish foreplay. RSI has surged past 50 and hoisted it to act as support showing a strong uptick that could linger for the next couple of days.

More so, the Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) line was able to breach the key resistance level spotted in May which is a very critical development so far.

But, such development may not validate further progress above the $0.39 level. On the flip side, this would indicate that a breach is a possibility and could happen in a couple of weeks.

XRP’s Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) also climbed, surpassing +0.08 showing remarkable buying activity.

The sudden surge in the crypto’s demand indicates that the bulls may have taken the driver’s seat. However, a breach that would rip off the key resistance may take some time to happen.

Beyond the SEC issues, the challenge is breaching the resistance line that has been rock-solid since May 2021.

XRP has tested and failed this resistance zone many times but it’s dead-set to retest it again. Flipping the resistance zone will definitely help hoist XRP to target $1 next.

Christian is a former journalist and editor, as well as a layout design consultant, who previously held leadership positions at Sun.Star News Philippines and Ang Peryodiko News, a local daily in Manitoba, Canada. Alongside his passion for writing, he is an avid fan of cryptocurrency and works tirelessly throughout the week. When he’s not on his computer, you can find him tinkering with his old motorbike as a grease monkey, or lounging on the patio hammock while pondering about artificial intelligence and whether he’ll ever understand his cat’s thoughts and calmness.

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

© 2023 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2023 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source