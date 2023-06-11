Extended: Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 $24.99 (90% off) – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Save 90% on Microsoft Office for Mac.

AppleInsider readers can grab the lowest price ever on a standalone Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license, dropping the software to $24.99.

For a limited time only, save 90% on a Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 license for Mac. Down from $249.99, the $24.99 price is courtesy of StackCommerce, but the offer may end or change at any time.

Microsoft Office for Mac Save 84% on a one-time purchase of Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021. $39.99 at StackCommerce

If you’re a Mac user, there’s no better way to stay organized than with the Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 suite. The group of tools gives you access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, OneNote and Outlook. Keep your workflows running smoothly by creating beautiful documents with Microsoft Word, crunching numbers in Microsoft Excel, crafting powerful presentations with Microsoft PowerPoint and managing emails and contacts in Microsoft Outlook.

Don’t miss out on this flash deal delivering the lowest price on record for the Mac software.

About the Office for Mac promotion

One-time purchase installed on one Mac (per license) for use at home or work

Standalone license for Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams & OneNote

Version: 2021

Desktop access only (cannot be used on iPad)

Must redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Office 2021 suites for home are a one-time purchase that includes apps such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for use on a single Mac. Office as a one-time purchase does not include any of the services included in Microsoft 365 (for example, Exchange Online and SharePoint Online).

Additional deals on Apple hardware & more

The AppleInsider Deals Team is bringing you the best deals on Apple hardware, iPad accessories, software and more throughout the month of January. Here are a few of the top discounts that we’re tracking:

