AirPods 3 Deal Drops the Price by $20. You Can Grab a Pair for $150 Today – CNET

Your guide to a better future

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Complete your set of Apple products with these comfortable earbuds.

If you’re a die-hard Apple fan, chances are you already have an iPhone and maybe even an Apple Watch. To complete the set, you’ll also want to grab a pair of AirPods. There are lots of styles to choose from, and we’ve done a bit of research into what’s worth getting. When it comes to the third-gen AirPods that came out last year, we have great things to say.

The headphones are ultra-compact, lightweight and sweatproof with IPX4 water resistance, and they’re comfortable enough to wear all day long. The AirPods have improved sound with better bass than their predecessor and perform better when you’re making calls. Those features, coupled with a battery life of up to six hours, made us give these AirPods an 8.4 rating out of 10. The only downside was that they cost around the same as AirPods Pro.

But right now, you get to save $20 when you buy the third-gen AirPods at Walmart. Originally they’re $169, but you can grab them for $150.

It’s not quite the lowest price on these AirPods that we’ve seen (these only dipped to $139 for a few days in June), but it’s definitely the best price we’ve seen for at least two months. Compared to thesecond-gen AirPods Pro (which are on sale for $239), you’re easily saving $90.

So what do you get for your buck? These AirPods have always-on Siri, easy audio sharing with other Apple decides, contour-designed sensors at the tip of the buds that allow you to answer or end calls more easily, adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music and spatial audio with dynamic tracking.

What I love about these AirPods are how easy they are to charge and how little I need to charge them. I’m a wear-all-day kind of person who often forgets to carry the case with me, so I end up storing the AirPods somewhere else entirely. When I come back to these, I pop them into the case and have fully charged AirPods again in no time.

source