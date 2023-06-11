Be a code master! Here are 5 best laptops for coding, programming! Apple, Dell to Samsung – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Programming and coding require laptops that can handle an intensive workload with ease. If you are in the market to buy a new laptop for your coding and programming needs, then there are three essential factors to look for before buying – a good processor, connectivity, and large memory. However, a bright display and long battery life also play a crucial role if you are right behind a laptop with versatility along with the coding. The best laptop means you can complete your task anytime without worries. To help you with this, here we have curated the list of 5 best laptops for coding and programming that you can buy now.

Apple MacBook Pro series is among the best for your coding and programming needs. It is known for its reliable performance and long battery life too. Apple MacBook Pro with M2 chip comes at a price of Rs. 129900. Apple claims to offer up to 20 hours of battery life and faster performance than the previous MacBook Pro with an M1 chip.

Not just programming and coding, Asus laptops are handle graphic designing well too. If your work requires extensive tasks, then the ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo can be a good choice for you. It features a 5.6-inch4K UHD OLED and it is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor and 32GB DDR4 2933MH RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, priced at Rs. 1,39,990 on Amazon for 512GB variant, is powered by 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It features a 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Need a laptop-cum-tablet? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 will suit you the best. It is lightweight at 1.70 pounds and comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor. It promises to offer a battery life of up to 10.5 hours. Currently, it is priced at Rs. 1,72,000 on Amazon.

The latest Dell XPS 15 is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs and features a 15.6-inch OLED display. It weighs just 1.86 kg. It is priced at Rs. 2,65,989 on Dell online store.

