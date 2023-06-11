Apple rolls out iOS 16.4 update: What’s new & should you upgrade your iPhone? – Economic Times

iOS 17 to allow sideloading apps on iPhone? Here’s what we know so far

Apple may launch iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max with the world’s thinnest screen ever

Nothing Ear (2) goes on sale, available on Flipkart & Myntra at Rs 9,999

A group of lenders, who claim to collectively own more than 85% of a $1.2 billion term loan taken by Byju’s, has termed the suit filed by the edtech company against their demand for an “accelerated” repayment “meritless”.

India welcomes all collaborations that can accelerate its digital transformation and empower its citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after his Thursday meeting in New Delhi with OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, who is currently on a tour meeting world leaders across Europe and Asia.

Adani Group’s proposed acquisition of Air Works has passed its long stop date and the two companies are not in discussions to extend deal timelines, ratings agency Crisil said in a recent note, potentially adding to the list of purchase plans that have been halted.

A year since IPO, LIC investors still seeking the road to redemption

AI vs. India’s demographic dividend: Three questions we must answer to come out on top

As Tata, JSW look to decarbonise, green hydrogen enters steel plants with mega funding needs in tow

