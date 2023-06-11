XRP News: Whales Move 385 Mln XRP; Will Price Pump Ahead? – CoinGape

XRP News: Ripple’s native token, XRP is turning out to be the most favorite digital asset of whales amid the crypto winter. XRP price have dropped by 12% over the past 30 days. However, this price move has motivated the crypto whales to move more XRP tokens.

As per the data provided by WhaleAlert, crypto whales have moved 385 million XRP tokens (approx worth $131 million) in multiple transactions over the last 24 hours. However, the single largest transaction recorded by the tracker has been of moving more than 280 million XRP (approx worth $95.4 million).

A crypto whale bought around 35.1 million XRP tokens amid the recent price drop. The unknown whale added $11.8 million worth of XRP from Bitso, crypto exchange.

Meanwhile, several whales dumped 70 million XRPs (approx worth $25.6 million) on different crypto exchanges. A crypto whale dumped $11.8 million worth of XRP on Bitso. While other whales dropped $10.1 million worth of XRP on Bitstamp.

Coingape reported that BitMart has listed Ripple’s XRP on its platform amid the lawsuit uncertainty. Read More XRP News Here…

XRP price is down by around 3% in the last 24 hours. It is trading at an average price of $0.335, at the press time. It is holding a trading volume of more than $708 million. While XRP has a total market cap of around $17 billion despite facing a lawsuit from the US SEC.

As per CoinsKid, XRP price might have bottomed here. It shows a recovery in order to fill the gap. XRP price kind of stuck around $0.383 for a bit.

