Apple WWDC 2023 June 5 Plan: Reality Headset, New Macs … – Bloomberg

Minor Earthquake Shakes Johannesburg, South Africa’s Biggest City

Crunch Time for Rates, Shoplifting Scourge: Sunday Asia Briefing

SNB’s Fight to Tame Inflation Not Yet Done, Central Bank Chief Says

Fed Is Set to Pause and Assess the Effect of Rate Hikes

Fed Is First to Reach Crucial Junction in Global Inflation Fight

GameStop Needs Ryan Cohen More Than Ever to Maintain Meme Status

Why Billionaires Are Circling Debt-Laden French Grocer Casino

Stock Rally That Keeps Going Could Be ‘Dangerous’ Right Now: Q&A

Europe Officials Visit Tunisia in Bid to Break Economic Deadlock

Ukraine Recap: Counteroffensive Underway With ‘Positive’ Mood

US Housing Market Is Missing 320,000 Affordable Homes

Novak Djokovic Goes for Grand Slam No. 23 in French Open

Antonucci Is First Female Trainer to Win Belmont Stakes as Arcangelo Triumphs

Can You Memorize How to Be British?

The Olympics Are a Giant Money Sink. So What?

Boris Johnson, the Once and Perhaps Future Tory King

The Netflix Effect Chills Foreign Content Creators

Payrolls, Prices, Productivity and Profits Hold the Answer to the Puzzling US Economy

Will Argentina Ditch the Peso for the Dollar?

Sunak Urged to Publish UK Report on Abuse of LGBTQ Soldiers

Dimon Sought for Fresh Deposition in JPMorgan Epstein Suit

Severe Cyclone Biparjoy to Hit India, Pakistan on Thursday

Ukraine Warns of Toxic Black Sea ‘Garbage Dump’ From Dam Debris

A Sherbet-Colored Experiment in Cohousing Outside of Boston

NYC Pays Over $300 a Night for Budget Hotel Rooms for Migrants

Connecticut May Ban Collection Tactic Used in Cash-Advance Loans

Nigeria’s SEC Says Binance Operations in Country Are ‘Illegal’

Turkish Investors Looking for Haven Turn to Stablecoin Tether

Robinhood Removes 3 Crypto Tokens Following Regulatory Crackdown



Apple’s June Worldwide Developers Conference is shaping up to be one of its biggest product launch events ever — and not just because of the long-awaited mixed-reality headset. Also: The company announces the death of its longtime communications chief, new Macs show up in testing, and Apple’s first India stores are set to open.

Last week in Power On: Apple continues efforts to stop its retail stores from unionizing.

