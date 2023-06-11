Amazon Plans to Add ChatGPT-Style Search to Its Online Store – Bloomberg

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.

Amazon.com Inc. plans to bring ChatGPT-style product search to its web store, rivaling efforts by Microsoft Corp. and Google to weave generative artificial intelligence into their search engines.

The e-commerce giant’s ambitions appear in recent job postings reviewed by Bloomberg News. One listing seeking a senior software development engineer says the company is “reimagining Amazon Search with an interactive conversational experience” designed to help users find answers to questions, compare products and receive personalized suggestions.

