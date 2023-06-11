BREAKING: SHIB Goes Mainstream With Mobile Top-ups, Online … – Crypto News Flash

Shiba is unseating its competitors in the memecoin ecosystem as it seeks to expand its reach across different platforms. As the memecoin and its ecosystem focus on global domination, Shiba Inu is making strategic moves to gain adoption in as many ways as possible.







In a recent tweet, Alpha Mobile Top-Up revealed that it will join Shiba Inu to serve its existing customer base. Sharing the new development with its excited Twitter followers, the platform explained that Shiba Inu can now be used for powering up mobile phones. Additionally, it was disclosed that users could carry out online purchases in AlphaTopup, courtesy of the recent development. The announcement read;

Greetings from the future of payments with AlphaTopup and Shibtoken. The hottest meme coin of the year may now be used for powering up your phone or make online purchases in AlphaTopup. Don’t miss out on the chance to join the AlphaTopup with SHIB and be part of the revolution.

Greetings from the future of payments with AlphaTopup and @Shibtoken. The hottest meme coin of the year may now be used for powering up your phone or make online purchases in AlphaTopup. Don't miss out on the chance to join the AlphaTopup with #SHIB and be part of the revolution. pic.twitter.com/1BOxYwf0sF

Alpha Mobile Top-Up also acknowledged Shiba Inu’s dominance in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In the memecoin space, Shiba Inu is going head to head with another rival coin Doge.

Although Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained support from Elon Musk, one of the most respected voices in the finance market, Shiba Inu has managed to build strong momentum over the years. Alpha TopUp recognized the asset’s unprecedented growth, noting that Shiba Inu’s popularity has soared over the years.

Users of the Alpha Topup platform can expect to use Shiba Inu to make purchases without fear of encountering any location-based restrictions. As far as support is concerned, users can access support from the platform’s customer service, which runs on a 24/7 basis.

SHIB has become one of the most well-known coin memes available, and now you can use it to make purchases online with AlphaTopup without restrictions based on location, and of course, we offer 24/7 support.

The Alpha Mobile top-up platform is a Business to Business (B2B) solution that offers top-up and data services for Web 3.0-focused business platforms, as well as blockchain companies and traditional businesses. The partnership offers a lot for Shiba Inu’s adoption, as the firm currently serves more than 150 million customers at a global scale, through its partner network.







The platform also has over 1,200 mobile operators worldwide from 160 countries that have been integrated into the Alpha Mobile Top-Up system. The platform allows users to pay for digital products, carry out mobile Top-ups and data bundles, and pay utility bills.

Olivia Brooke has been writing about cryptocurrencies since 2018. She’s currently fascinated by NFTs, and she remains committed to learning and writing about the broader cryptocurrency industry.

