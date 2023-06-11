Deal Alert! Anker’s 100W USB-C Charger is On Sale For Its Lowest Price Ever! – Cord Cutters News



By

Luke Bouma

on

in

Phones, Computers, and more are all coming with faster chargers now that need a higher wattage chargers. Did you get a new phone with a high-wattage rapid charger and need a new USB-C wall charger? Right now, Anker has a massive sale on its USB-C and USB 100W wall charger in on sale at its lowest price ever.

Right now, Anker has a 100W charger that can max charge multiple devices all at once. Anker’s huge 100W three-port charger comes with two USB-C and USB chargers is on sale today at its lowest price ever. With this charger, you will be able to charge most laptops and max charge most phones.

Right now, you can get Anker’s 100W USB-C charger for just $52.49 which is down from the typical $79.99 price.

You can find the Anker 100W Charger on Amazon HERE.

You can see my full review of Anker’s 100W charger here:

Here is how Anker describes the Anker 100W USB-C Charger.

Specs

Total Output Wattage: 100W

Input: 100-240V~ 2.1A 50-60Hz

Output:

Single Port: USB-C 1 (100W Max) / USB-C 2 (100W Max) / USB-A (22.5W Max)

Dual Port: USB-C 1 + USB-C 2 (60W Max + 40W Max) / USB-C 1 + USB-A (80W Max + 18W Max) / USB-C 2 + USB-A (60W Max + 22.5W Max)

Triple Port: USB-C 1 (45W Max), USB-C 2 (30W Max), USB-A (18W Max)

Dimensions: 2.64 in x 1.24 in x 2.24 in (67 mm x 31.5 mm x 56.97 mm)

Note

Please be informed that 736 Charger (Nano II 100W) is a wall adapter and not a portable battery.

Compatibility

Use a USB-C to Lightning cable for Lightning devices and use a USB-C to USB-C cable for USB-C devices (cables sold separately).

Phones

iPhone 14 Pro Max / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 / iPhone 13 / 13 Mini / 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max / iPhone 12 / 12 mini / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max / iPhone SE (2nd generation)/ 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / XS / XS Max / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8;

Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S21 / S21+ / S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra / S10 / S10e / S10+ / S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+ / Note 20 Ultra / Note 20 / Note 10 / Note 9 / Note 8;

LG G7 / V30+, Google Pixel / Pixel 3XL / 3 / 2XL / 2, Sony Xperia, and more.

Tablets

iPad 10.2-inch / iPad mini 8.3-inch / iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2020 / 2018, iPad Pro 11-inch 2020 / 2018, iPad Air 2020; iPad 2020; iPad mini 5th generation.

Laptops

MacBook Pro 16” / MacBook Pro 14” / MacBook Pro 13” / MacBook Air / Google Pixelbook / Microsoft Surface Book 2 / ThinkPad / Dell XPS

Other

AirPods, Apple Watch (requires an Apple Watch magnetic charging cable)

