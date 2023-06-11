5 new shows and movies coming to Prime Video in April 2023 – USA TODAY

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Somehow it’s April, and with the arrival of spring showers comes a downpour of new streaming releases. Prime Video has a solid slate of debuts lined up for April, including a brand new season of the hit series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the streaming premiere of films like “Bros.”

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new staple series or fare for a movie night, you can sign up for Prime Video to get access to its robust streaming library, or sign up for Prime Video Channels like Starz and HBO for even more options.

Premiere date: April 4

Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane star in this 2022 romantic comedy film about two men who navigate a tumultuous romance in Manhattan. “Bros” come out late last year, and if you missed its theatrical release you can stream it as of today on Prime Video.

Premiere date: April 7

Starring Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham, “On a Wing and a Prayer” follows the real story of Doug White, a father who is forced to find the courage to land a private plane when the plane’s pilot dies midflight.

Premiere date: April 14

The fifth and final season of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s hit series about fictional 1950’s comedian Miriam Midge Maisel, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ starring Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shaloub and more is coming to Prime Video this month. The series will pick up in the wake of season four and Midge’s tumultous romance with a fictionalized version of Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby).

The first three episodes of the seasons will drop together on April 14, so you’ll have access to a big chunk of the season for the premiere.

Premiere date: April 21

“Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.” “Superfudge.” “Forever.” Judy Blume’s writing is broad-reaching, and its discussion of taboo subjects for young people has cemented Blume as one of the leading voices of her time. “Judy Blume Forever” will center on Blume’s works, and the impact her writing has had on young readers across generations.

Premiere date: April 28

“Citadel,” starring Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden, rounds out Amazon’s slate of Prime Originals for April. The series follows a fallen spy agency, and two operatives whose memories were wiped as they come back together and try to figure out what happened to them.

