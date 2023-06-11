Apple's iOS 17 to get official on June 5 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

29 March 2023

Today Apple has unveiled the official dates for its annual WorldWide Developer Conference (WWDC). This will take place online from June 5 to June 9.

On June 5, the traditional first-day keynote will take place, and that’s where the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS will be introduced.

While the event will be online, developers and students will have the opportunity to attend a special day at Apple Park on June 5 to watch the keynote and Apple’s own version of a State of the Union address. Space for this in-person event will be limited of course.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations, said: “WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event”.

