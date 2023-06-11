The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix This Week: ‘The Mother,’ ‘Mulligan,’ And More – Forbes

‘The Mother,’ starring Jennifer Lopez, will make its Netflix premiere on Friday, May 12, 2023.

As the curtain of another week falls, the stage is set for a fresh slate of movie and TV show picks on Netflix. This week, the digital giant has once again replenished its treasure trove of content with an eclectic mix of movies and TV shows that will surely cater to diverse tastes. Whether you are a sucker for suspense, a devotee of drama, an ardent follower of animation, or a lover of lifestyle TV, this week’s offerings promise to whisk you away to the corners of imagination and reality alike.

In the first section, you’ll find a list of the best new movies and shows on Netflix this week. The next section will cover the best content leaving the platform. And at the end, you can find a full list of all the movies and shows coming and going over the next seven days.

Just in time for Mother’s Day is the action-packed Jennifer Lopez-fronted mystery flick The Mother. In what promises to be a fiery film, a lethal combat expert (Lopez) emerges from the shadows to shield her previously unknown offspring from vindictive outlaws thirsty for retribution.

The Mother will be available to watch on May 12, 2023.

This brand new show from Tina Fey and the 30 Rock team is yet another adult-themed animated program from Netflix. In this biting farce, the remnants of humanity must rebuild the ashes of their country, striving to create an improved society after an extraterrestrial onslaught decimates Earth.

Season 1 of Mulligan will be available to watch on May 12, 2023.

For anybody who’s a fan of Katharine Hepburn or is just looking to learn more about her, then I’ve got the documentary for you. Through the revelation of previously hidden audio-visual records, a glimpse into the enigmatic existence of the reclusive cinematic icon Katharine Hepburn is unveiled in this captivating chronicle.

Call Me Kate will be available to watch on May 12, 2023.

This spin-off series to the To All the Boys Netflix movie franchise follows teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey. A youthful romance blossoms when Kitty, a teenage Cupid, crosses paths again with her remote sweetheart at the same residential school where her deceased mother once studied.

Season 1 of XO, Kitty will be available to watch on May 18, 2023.

This Emmy-winning reality TV series features the Fab Five—experts in style, grooming, design, food, and culture—who help makeover people improving their lives in deeply meaningful ways. More than just physical transformations, Queer Eye champions empathy, acceptance, and self-love, leaving audiences feeling inspired and uplifted. If you’re in need of some heartfelt joy and life-affirming moments, the seventh season of this show is a must-watch.

Season 7 of Queen Eye will be available to watch on May 12, 2023.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Side Effects is a captivating psychological thriller that explores the haunting intersection of psychiatry and the pharmaceutical industry. The film follows Emily, a woman struggling with depression who’s prescribed an experimental drug by her psychiatrist, Dr. Banks. However, the side effects of the drug lead to unforeseen and tragic consequences. Through a riveting narrative and compelling performances, especially by Rooney Mara and Jude Law, Side Effects serves as a chilling commentary on mental health treatment.

Your last day to watch Side Effects will be May 16, 2023.

A delightful treat for all ages, Paddington is a heartwarming and humorous tale of a young, marmalade-loving bear who finds himself in London after leaving his home in Peru. Voiced by Ben Whishaw, Paddington navigates a series of misadventures as he is taken in by the Brown family. With its charming animation and endearing storytelling, Paddington is a film that explores the themes of kindness, acceptance, and the meaning of family.

Your last day to watch Paddington will be May 15, 2023.

Weed the People is a thought-provoking documentary that delves into the controversial subject of medical marijuana. The film follows several families as they navigate the complex landscape of legality, accessibility, and efficacy of cannabis as a treatment for their children’s life-threatening illnesses. A potent blend of personal narratives and medical research, Weed the People challenges preconceived notions about cannabis and highlights its potential as a therapeutic agent.

Your last day to watch Weed the People will be May 13, 2023.

Note: The dates represent your last days to watch these movies and shows.

