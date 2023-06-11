crypto news: Avalanche, BNB and ATOM – The Cryptonomist

Global Tech Innovation Summit 26-27 September 2023: Empowering Ecosystem Envisioning Tomorrow

Circular Protocol: interview with Gianluca de Novi to talk about the new blockchain project

Social media targeted in complaint by EU consumer group on crypto ads: BEUC calls for tougher regulations

Coinbase: Congress will resolve the situation against the SEC

Social media targeted in complaint by EU consumer group on crypto ads: BEUC calls for tougher regulations

Coinbase: Congress will resolve the situation against the SEC

It’s war against cryptocurrencies: after Binance, Coinbase is also under the crosshairs of the SEC

Crypto regulation in Italy: tokenization register coming soon

Stolen $35 million in Bitcoin, Ether and Tether from Atomic Wallet

All the crypto exchange hacks: a total of $3.45 billion stolen since 2012

A decentralized crypto protocol developed on Arbitrum has fallen victim to a $7.7 million hack

Why Malicious Website Blockers are Crucial for Online Security

Global Tech Innovation Summit 26-27 September 2023: Empowering Ecosystem Envisioning Tomorrow

Tether and Lugano prepare for second Plan ₿ Forum with new speakers

Sports, web 3 and finance together at the Metaforum in Milan on 7 June for an unmissable event

Tech Summit 2023 Lahore

Bitget: interview with crypto exchange managing director Gracy Chen

STEPN CEO on how to build a successful NFT marketplace. An interview with Yawn Rong

The Sandbox (SAND) metaverse: interview with CEO Sebastien Borget

2023 CMC: Global Crypto User Adoption Outlook with CZ

Current crypto billionaires: who are they and where do they live?

The community of the Dash crypto claims that it is not a security

Debank’s next airdrop: a step-by-step guide

Uncertain forecasting on the price of Ethereum

Very uncertain predictions for the price of Bitcoin

A Bitcoin whale transfers about $40 million after a decade of inactivity

Bitcoin network anomaly: 90 minutes to produce a block

Bitcoin’s future value forecasting: where is the crypto queen headed?

Uncertain forecasting on the price of Ethereum

Ethereum News: Roger Ver sees ETH as the attraction for new users

Ethereum News: ERC-6551 standard introduced

What are Ethereum MEV bots and how do they work?

Alps Blockchain and Bitmain together for mining: goal is to quadruple capacity

Bitcoin mining activity increases as crypto market faces new difficulties

Bitcoin mining difficulty exceeds 50 trillion for the first time

Tether turns to sustainable Bitcoin mining

GHO stablecoin is coming to Aave

Crypto news: Tether is the world’s most searched stablecoin on Google and more

The Tether (USDT) stablecoin reaches its all-time high

Market dominance of stablecoins: Tether rises while others fall

Crypto news: prices and performance of Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Ecoterra (ECOTERRA), Monkeys Token (MONKEYS) and Terra (LUNA)

Crypto news: Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bonk (BONK)

Trading strategy on Bitcoin, MATIC and BNB: using ADX to identify significant trends

Crypto prices and news of SpongeBob (SPONGE), PancakeSwap (CAKE) and AiDoge

Liquidity in the DeFi sector recovering in 2023

News and price analysis for crypto assets Shiba Inu, Ecoterra and Pepe

The dApps of the Web3 world: the most widely used platforms that generate the most revenue

Dextools: Unleashing the Power of Decentralized Markets

Compound Finance expands on Arbitrum, Ethereum’s Layer-2

Kraken launches its NFT marketplace: more than 250 unique collections

Animoca Brands’ report on the NFT industry in the gaming sector

Superman Web3: the new multimedia NFT from Warner Bros and Eluvio.

The golden future of the NFT gaming industry on blockchain

Animoca Brands’ report on the NFT industry in the gaming sector

The golden future of the NFT gaming industry on blockchain

Illuvium: Overworld Beta 2 is a reality

Axie Infinity (AXS) registers +15% after Origins launches in App Store

Reental: tokenized real estate company enters Fortnite metaverse

Comeback for Metaverse tokens? OVER on top with a 110% increase

Binance announces ‘Build The Block’: the first reality show in the metaverse

The Nemesis Unveils NEMS Token: Driving Gaming’s Next Frontier

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Crypto ZR presents its latest project ‘Arrival’

Crypto Arte and NFT: Giovanni Motta’s new immersive adventure in London

CEO of JPMorgan sides with the US and the dollar reserve

Apple unveils new Vision Pro AR/VR: What impact will the company have on the metaverse?

Increase in Nvidia’s stock ranks the company among the largest

SEC: 13 charges against Binance and Changpeng Zhao (CZ)

Revolut: the global finance app has surpassed 30 million retail customers

Revolut launches version 9.0 of the app: how does it work?

CBDC: Dubai will have its own state “crypto”

Swift’s CBDC brings together 18 central and commercial banks

Uniswap: the DEX increases in volume thanks to PEPE meme crypto

Uniswap: the crypto DEX has surpassed Coinbase

Copy trading: how it works and which are the best platforms

How to mine Bitcoin in 2022

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE

Uniswap: the DEX increases in volume thanks to PEPE meme crypto

Uniswap: the crypto DEX has surpassed Coinbase

Copy trading: how it works and which are the best platforms

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By Alessia Pannone – 6 Mar 2023

Important crypto updates regarding the prices and news of the cryptocurrencies Avalanche (AVAX), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cosmos (ATOM).

Summary

Below are details and an in-depth analysis of the three cryptocurrencies.

Since 21 February, Avalanche (AVAX) has retraced 27% after facing price rejection at $21.68. The support level of $15.75 has prevented the decline twice.

However, the rebound and potential strong recovery also faced headwinds that bullish traders should consider.

On the three-hour chart, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) has remained below the 50 threshold for the past two weeks. Likewise, the OBV (On Balance Volume) has decreased significantly over the same period, showing that buying pressure has also decreased and the AVAX market structure has weakened.

However, bullish sellers secured support at $15.75 and anticipated a recovery before the block at the descending (white) line level of $16.84.

Therefore, short sellers could seek profits at the $15.75 support if AVAX’s price fails to break through the descending line hurdle ($16.49). A breach below the support may reach $14.89 or $14.36.

Conversely, short-term bullish traders could look for gains at the 23.60% Fib ($17.15) or 38.20% Fib ($18.02) level if AVAX closes above the descending line again.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) surge above $22.60k could accelerate the recovery and push bullish traders to the 50% Fibonacci level ($18.72) as well.

According to Token Terminal, AVAX experienced a spike in daily active users on 3 March. Specifically, active users doubled from about 15 to 30 on Friday, showing that more addresses traded the token, increasing trading volume and buying pressure over the weekend.

It aided recovery after AVAX secured support at $15.75, but rejection on the descending line blocked bullish efforts. In addition, AVAX experienced an increase in revenue due to a spike in daily active users.

Any increase in daily active users during the week ahead could aid recovery and the ability to overcome obstacles. However, a decline in daily active users could push the bears to bring down the price of AVAX.

5 March has been neither bullish nor bearish given that prices of some coins are rising while others continue to fall. In particular, Binance Coin (BNB) gained the most yesterday, rising 0.30%.

Despite the slight increase, Binance Coin (BNB) remains more bearish than bullish as the price remains close to support at $281.1. Therefore, selling volume is low, confirming the absence of buyers.

If bulls want to take the initiative, they need to bring the rate back above the vital $300 zone. BNB is trading around $290.5 at the moment. In any case, as is well known, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, was at the center of a sensational $570 million hack in October last year.

Hackers exploited a bug in the smart contract of the BNB chain and transferred about 2 million tokens into their wallets. As a result of the hack, Binance had to immediately suspend withdrawals and deposits.

One of the largest breaches in the crypto space, the incident raised questions about the security of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Reason why, on 5 March, Binance announced that it will work with law enforcement agencies around the world to combat cryptocurrency-related scams.

The exchange said it has launched the Joint Anti-Scam Campaign, which will include sending alerts, crime prevention messages, and other useful tips whenever users initiate a withdrawal on Binance.

The exchange added that it started this campaign first with Hong Kong and the project has shown good results.

The price of Cosmos (ATOM), on the other hand, shows signs of a complete correction that could lead to a sustained upward movement. In fact, the chart for ATOM shows that the price is trading in a long-term range of $8.90 to $15.60.

The range has been in effect since ATOM broke above $8.90 in early July 2022. Since then, the high and low of the range have been validated a sufficient number of times.

Currently, the price ATOM is very close to the resistance area of $15.60 after it was rejected by it (red icon). Despite the rejection, the weekly RSI is bullish. This has broken out of a descending resistance line and is above 50. Both are considered bullish signals.

If a breakout occurs, the ATOM coin price could rise to the next resistance at an average price of $22. However, if it fails to do so, ATOM price could fall to the support area of $8.60.

In any case, technical analysis from the short-term six-hour chart shows that the ATOM token fell from an ascending support line. Subsequently, it started a relief rally before falling again.

When combining this with the wave count, it is possible that the price completed a five-wave upward movement, which was confirmed by the breakout from the support line. In that case, price is currently in wave C of an ABC correction.

The most likely level for the end of the wave would be between $11.95 and $12. This confluence of supports is created by the 0.5 Fib retracement support level and giving the A:C waves a 1:1 ratio.

Thus, the correction could be complete. In this case, the price of Cosmos should rise above $15.45 and move toward $22. However, since corrections usually end above the 0.618 Fib retracement support level, a closing below $11.12 would jeopardize the bullish count.

Also, a drop below the $8.43 low would permanently invalidate the long bullish term of the Cosmos price prediction and could send the ATOM price toward $5.

Graduated in communication sciences, currently student of the master’s degree course in publishing and writing. Writer of articles from an SEO perspective, with care for indexing in search engines.

Stefania Stimolo – 11 Jun 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source