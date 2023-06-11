Google News Equity Fund – fundsforNGOs

fundsforNGOs
Deadline: 21-Jul-22
Google has launched a ‘News Equity Fund’, a global commitment to provide financial support and opportunities to news organizations that primarily serve underrepresented communities.
The Fund aims to strengthen inclusion, further empower a diverse news ecosystem, and specifically support small and medium sized publishers creating original journalism for underrepresented audiences around the world.
Funds will be disbursed in one installment. Funding amounts will vary depending on the size of the newsroom and number of eligible applications received.
Organizations must be incorporated or registered in one of the eligible geographies (see below). Unincorporated organizations must be based in one of the eligible geographies. Please note that certain eligible geographies may have specific laws that apply to the receipt of funding from the News Equity Fund and you are responsible for your compliance with any such laws, including, for example, by obtaining all necessary permissions from relevant authorities prior to receiving funding.
For more information, visit https://newsinitiative.withgoogle.com/news-equity-fund/#introduction
