Is What If…? season 2 coming in 2023? – Bam! Smack! Pow!

Marvel’s What If…? season 2 has been one of the most sought-after Disney Plus titles of the past year. When should fans expect it to premiere?

Of all the Marvel Studios projects to premiere on Disney Plus in the last two years, What If…? may have been the most intriguing. Not a straightforward Marvel Cinematic Universe show like the rest, but it did do a great deal of expansion as far as the MCU’s multiverse goes.

Given that Phase Four, Five, and Six are collectively known as the Multiverse Saga, Marvel Studios’ first animated series could be the most important of the Disney Plus shows thus far. And it’s also in a rare class of its own because it’s only one of the two MCU series on the streamer to get an outright second season (the other being Loki).

As for when we can expect that second season, the answer has varied since the conclusion of season 1 in October 2021.

If you’re ready for more What If…?, you’ll be thrilled to know that season 2 is coming in 2023. Marvel Studios haven’t been as forthcoming with more specific information, but at their animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed that new episodes will debut in early 2023.

What If…? season 2 is something of an outlier right now because it’s not listed among the upcoming Phase 5 titles. Yes, it’s an animated series that takes place outside of the MCU’s main universe (Earth-616), but the first season was treated as a pivotal part of Phase Four, so it’s quite mysterious that Phase Five isn’t making any reference to it yet.

That being said, the first Marvel Studios series of 2023 is currently set to be Secret Invasion, but it’s not debuting until Spring. Now, given that we haven’t had a Marvel series on Disney Plus since She-Hulk: Attorney At Law concluded in October, that’s a pretty long wait., so don’t be surprised if What If…? season 2 ends up sometime between January and March 2023 to fill that gap.

As always, it’s best to wait for an official announcement from Marvel Studios, but in the meantime, fans of Captain Carter, Doctor Strange Supreme, The Watcher and more can rest easy knowing that What If…? will return soon.

Are you excited for What If…? season 2? Let us know in the comments below!



