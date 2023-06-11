Dell really wants you to buy this 2-in-1 laptop today – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’ve been thinking about buying from 2-in-1 laptop deals, you’re in luck because Dell is really pushing to sell the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop in an ongoing clearance sale. From the device’s original price of $800, it will be yours for just $500 for savings of $300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase immediately as the discount may get taken down sooner than you think.



The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop promises smooth performance to help you quickly accomplish your daily workload. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s the recommended starting point for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device is also ready for use right away because it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which offers plenty of storage space for all of your important files and essential software.

What sets the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop apart from traditional laptops, however, is its ability to transform between laptop mode and tablet mode. A 2-in-1 laptop combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen, according to our laptop buying guide, and that’s the case here with the 360-degree hinges that attach the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop’s 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen to its body. From laptop mode, you just have to fold the display all the way back to change to tablet mode, and you can do this depending on what you need in any given situation.

You won’t always get the chance to buy the Dell XPS 15 with a huge discount, so you shouldn’t pass up this opportunity to purchase the laptop at $750 off. From its original price of $1,899, it will be yours for $1,149 in Dell’s ongoing summer sale. You need to act fast though, because stocks of the machine are already probably running low. Once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when it will become available again, so you should proceed with the purchase for one of the top laptop deals in the market right now.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 speaks for itself — it’s the top choice in our list of the best 15-inch laptops, and tagged as the best MacBook Pro alternative in our roundup of the best laptops. Whether you’ll be using it for a work-from-home arrangement or you want to give your college kid a dependable device for school, the Dell XPS 15 will be able to complete even the most demanding tasks with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It’s also got 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended number for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need.

If you’ve had your eyes on the Apple iMac but it’s too expensive, here’s a more affordable alternative — the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC. It’s currently even cheaper because of Dell’s ongoing summer sale, which slashes the desktop computer’s price by $100 to just $550, from $650 originally. There’s no telling how much time is left for you to take advantage of the offer though, so buy it now while you can because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC

While its larger counterpart, the Dell Inspiron 27, is the one that’s featured in our roundup of the best all-in-one computers, you’ll be getting a similar experience with the Dell Inspiron 24. The screen may be smaller at 23.8 inches, but with Full HD resolution and an InfinityEdge design with nearly no bezels on three sides, you’ll be fully immersed when you’re browsing the internet or watching streaming content. The desktop computer also has built-in speakers to make it a complete entertainment device, and you can even use it as a Bluetooth speaker for your mobile devices.

If you’ve been waiting for a laptop deal before you spring and upgrade, Microsoft has your back with this deal. They’re taking the Surface Laptop Go 2 and removing $200 from its price while this deal lasts. It’s got specs you probably wouldn’t be able to easily find at this price a few years ago, all while being a great laptop for work/homework and just a splash of casual gaming. Check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (now $500, usually $700) by tapping the button below or keep reading to get all of the great details.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is a solid laptop with decent power and storage that works well for students, teachers, and young professionals. Looking at the specs for the version offered on sale (there are a few variations of storage size, etc.) you’re getting 128GB storage and 8GB of RAM. The Intel 11th Generation Core i5 processor is one of the big upgrade points from the original Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and is quite powerful for a laptop part. In other words, if you need to use some software and go beyond basic web browsing to get your work done, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 likely has you covered.

