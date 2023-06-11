USDT transaction volume drops to monthly low, but what’s the Chinese connection – AMBCrypto News



The Cryptocurrency market just concluded an overall bearish week marking the second retracement so far this year.

Observing stablecoins may provide insights into how and where liquidity flows are headed. USDT, one of the biggest stablecoins by market cap and volume demonstrates some interesting observations.

According to the latest Glassnode data, USDT dropped to its lowest monthly transaction volume levels in the last 24 hours.

The last time the transaction volume was this low was at the beginning of the second week of January. This was right around the same time that the crypto market started experiencing a surge in volatility.



USDT was still involved in significant trading activity despite the drop in transaction volumes. The latest on-chain exchange flows reveal that USDT had a net flow of +$84.4 million. This means it had a higher liquidity inflow than outflows in the last 24 hours at press time.

A key point to note is that there was still a significant amount of exchange outflows. The last recorded exchange inflows averaged slightly over $806 million while the exchange outflow volume amounted to $721.65 million.

Source: Glassnode

A potential reason for this outcome is that the market maintained an overall bearish sentiment, hence many traders have been exiting their positions in favor of stablecoins.

As such, there has been an increased demand for USDT on and off exchanges. Address flows offer a better picture of the level of demand for USDT in the market.

The number of receiving addresses was higher in the last 24 hours at 68,969 addresses. In comparison, sending addresses came in at 52,675.

As expected, during a bear market, the higher number of receiving addresses confirms that more traders are opting to hold stablecoins. A good example of this is the strong demand for the USDT in China.

USDT’s value recently crossed above the 7 CNY price level. This was largely courtesy of the higher dollar strength which makes the equivalently valued USDT more desirable to hold especially during a bear market.

Source: Glassnode

A key point to note is that there is also a lot of sell pressure for USDT. This suggests that there is noteworthy re-accumulation taking place at discounted prices.



