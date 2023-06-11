What's new on HBO Max in February 2023 – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Danica Creahan
HBO Max has tons of great new content coming this month, including new episodes of the gritty action-adventure series “The Last of Us,” plus a few 2023 Best Picture nominees and even the 19th annual Puppy Bowl. Keep reading to check out what’s coming to (and leaving) HBO Max in February 2023.
The top products in this article:
HBO Max subscription, $10 and up monthly
HBO Max has two subscription tiers, an ad-supported subscription for $10 monthly and an ad-free plan available for $16 monthly.
HBO Max, $10 and up monthly
For even more streaming recommendations, make sure to check out our guides to everything new on Paramount+, what’s new on Disney+ and the best TV and movies to stream this week. If you’re looking for a family-friendly list of new titles to stream on your next family movie night, check out the Essentials family streaming guide.
Here’s what’s new on HBO Max for February 2023:
Based on the popular Playstation video game, “The Last of Us” stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as an unlikely pair making their way across a fungus-infested zombie-apocalypse-esque wasteland. New episodes of this smash-hit series are currently streaming weekly on HBO Max.
While new episodes of “The Last of Us” typically drop every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, this week’s will be available to stream two days early due to Sunday’s slate of football, Rihanna and the 2023 Puppy Bowl. Stream Episode 5 of “The Last of Us” starting Friday, Feb. 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.
“The Last of Us,” now streaming on HBO Max
The 19th annual Puppy Bowl will see the oh-so-adoptable Team Ruff and Team Fluff tip off to potentially the biggest audience in the history of the game, because you can stream all the adorable antics of the 2023 Puppy Bowl on HBO Max this year. Tune in on game day to watch these hopefully soon-to-be pets play for the “Lombarky” trophy at Geico Stadium starting at 2 p.m. ET.
Looking to catch even more cuteness? The fur-ocious festivities will begin with a Puppy Bowl pregame show that will “give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft.” The Puppy Bowl pregame begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12.
2023 Puppy Bowl, streaming Feb. 12 on HBO Max
Looking to catch up on the best films of the year before the 2023 Academy Awards? You can stream some of them right now on HBO Max.
Reuniting “In Bruges” co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin” follows Pádraic and his lifelong friend Colm, who find themselves at an alarming impasse when Colm decides to end their relationship.
“The Banshees of Inisherin,” now streaming on HBO Max
Austin Butler stars as the titular musical icon in this critically acclaimed Baz Luhrmann biopic. This best picture nominee examines Elvis Presley’s legacy through the lens of his complex relationship with his manager (played by Tom Hanks).
“Elvis,” now streaming on HBO Max
Feb. 1:
A Vigilante, 2018 (HBO)
Acts of Vengeance, 2017 (HBO)
Another Country, 2022
Blair Witch, 2016 (HBO)
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 (HBO)
Blame it on Rio, 1984 (HBO)
Bride Wars, 2009 (HBO)
Bull Durham, 1988 (HBO)
Can’t Hardly Wait 1998, (HBO)
Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)
Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (HBO)
Come and Find Me, 2016 (HBO)
Cooties, 2014 (HBO)
Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 (HBO)
Don’t Play Us Cheap, 1972
Dr. No, 1962 (HBO)
Eighth Grade, 2018 (HBO)
Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1
Food: Hungry for Answers
Footloose, 1984 (HBO)
Force Majeure, 2014 (HBO)
Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 (HBO)
Goldeneye, 1995 (HBO)
Good Boy!, 2003 (HBO)
Gossip, 2000 (HBO)
Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)
Hannibal, 2001 (HBO)
Heist, 2001 (HBO)
High Society, 1956
Honeyland, 2019 (HBO)
Hotel for Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
How I Live Now, 2013 (HBO)
I Am Wrath, 2016 (HBO)
Just Cause, 1995 (HBO)
Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 (HBO)
Luce, 2019 (HBO)
Mandabi, 1968
Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991 (HBO)
Mermaids, 2003 (HBO)
Moonraker, 1979 (HBO)
Never Grow Old, 2019 (HBO)
Niaye, 1964
Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 (HBO)
Octopussy, 1983 (HBO)
Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off
Pens & Pencils, 2022
Person to Person, 2017 (HBO)
Platoon, 1986 (HBO)
Quantum of Solace, 2008 (HBO)
Red, 2010 (HBO)
Scary Movie, 2000 (HBO)
Scary Movie 2, 2001 (HBO)
Scary Movie 3, 2003 (HBO)
Superbad, 2007
Sleepy Hollow, 1999 (HBO)
So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993
Space is the Place, 1974
Suspect Zero, 2004 (HBO)
Swiss Army Man, 2016 (HBO)
Take This Waltz, 2011 (HBO)
Taxi Driver, 1976
Thanks For Sharing, 2012 (HBO)
The Art of Self-Defense, 2019 (HBO)
The Best of Blaxploitation
The Crazies, 2010 (HBO)
The Living Daylights, 1987 (HBO)
The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974 (HBO)
The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009 (HBO)
The Mexican, 2001 (HBO)
The Miracle Worker, 1962 (HBO)
The Monster, 2016 (HBO)
The Music Man, 1962
The Show, 2020 (HBO)
The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 (HBO)
The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967
The Terminator, 1984 (HBO)
The Vow, 2012
Throw Mama from the Train, 1987 (HBO)
Thunderball, 1965 (HBO)
TLC: The Culpo Sisters
Tommy Boy, 1995 (HBO)
Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997 (HBO)
Village of the Damned, 1960
War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)
Wayne’s World, 1992 (HBO)
Wayne’s World 2, 1993 (HBO)
White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014 (HBO)
You Only Live Twice, 1967 (HBO)
Feb. 2:
Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere
Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere
Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere
Feb. 3:
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version (HBO)
Feb. 6:
C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (HBO)
Feb. 7:
All That Breathes, 2022 (HBO)
Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 (HBO)
Empire of Light, 2022 (HBO)
Feb. 8:
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim
Feb. 9:
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original Season 3B Premiere
Feb. 10:
Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (HBO)
Feb. 11:
Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)
Feb. 12:
Puppy Bowl XIX
Feb. 14:
King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim
Feb. 16:
U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports
Feb. 17:
Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Feb. 18:
Family Restaurant
Feb. 20:
Ballmastrz: Rubicon
Feb. 23:
Gravity, 2013
Feb. 1
This is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)
Feb. 9
Mo Willems Storytime Shorts! (2020)
Feb. 10
Central Intelligence, 2016
Feb. 12
Vacation, 2015
Feb. 13
Fruitvale Station, 2013
Feb. 24
Boy Interrupted (HBO)
Feb. 28
9½ Weeks, 1986
42, 2013
Above the Rim, 1994
Action Jackson, 1988
After the Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
American History X, 1998
American Psycho, 2000 Extended Version (HBO)
American Psycho II: All American Girl, 2003 (HBO)
Americano, 2017 (HBO)
Amistad, 1997
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
Assassins, 1995
Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)
Atonement, 2007(HBO)
Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
Beau Brummel, 1954
Blood on the Moon, 1948
Blast from the Past, 1999
Blow-Up, 1966
Bombshell, 1933
Bringing Down the House, 2003 (HBO)
Bug, 2007 (HBO)
Captain Blood, 1935
Captains Courageous, 1937
Chain Lightning, 1950
Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
Chips, 2017
Cimarron, 1960
Coming to America, 1988 (HBO)
Contagion, 2011
Crash, 2004
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011
Doctor Zhivago, 1965
Double Jeopardy, 1999 (HBO)
Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)
Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
Executive Decision, 1996
Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992
Freaks, 1932
Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)
Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)
Friends with Benefits, 2011
Friday, 1995
Ghost Town, 2008 (HBO)
Gigi, 1958
Going the Distance, 2010
Grand Hotel, 1932
Greased Lightning, 1977
Gridiron Gang, 2006
High Anxiety, 1977 (HBO)
Hairspray, 2007
Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, 1932
I Am Legend, 2007
In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
Ivanhoe, 1952
Libeled Lady, 1936
Limbo, 2021 (HBO)
Little Children, 2006
Love Jones, 1997
Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
Loser, 2000 (HBO)
Love & Mercy, 2015 (HBO)
Magic Mike XXL, 2015
Mars Attacks!, 1996
Max Payne, 2008 Extended Version (HBO)
Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
Money Talks, 1997
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020
Next Friday, 2000
Open Season, 2006
Open Season 2, 2009
Pacific Rim, 2013 (HBO)
Please Stand By, 2018 (HBO)
Princess of the Row, 2019
Rent, 2005 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Roots (Mini Series),
Screaming Eagles, 1956
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
Shadow Dancer, 2013 (HBO)
Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
Show Boat, 1936
Smart People, 2008 (HBO)
Stomp the Yard, 2007
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
The Adventures Of Tintin, 2011 (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect, 2004 Director’s Cut (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)
The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1936
The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
The Craft, 1996
The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006 (HBO)
The Fog, 2005 (HBO)
The Great Ziegfeld, 1936
The Hangover Part II, 2011
The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)
The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
The Lake House, 2006
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946
The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
The Rocker, 2008 (HBO)
The Ruins, 2008 (HBO)
The Savages, 2007 (HBO)
The Sea Wolf, 1941
The Secret Garden, 1993 (HBO)
The Snowman, 2017 (HBO)
The Tailor Of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
The Uninvited, 2009 (HBO)
The Wedding Singer, 1998
The Wood, 1999 (HBO)
The X-Files, 1998 (HBO)
Two Girls And A Guy, 1998 (HBO)
Two Weeks Notice, 2002
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (HBO)
Universal Soldier, 2007 (HBO)
Valentine’s Day, 2010
Walking With Dinosaurs 3d, 2013 (HBO)
Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Within, 2016
“The Last of Us” isn’t the only smash hit show the streaming giant has put out recently. Here are our top picks of what to watch on HBO Max.
“House of the Dragon” is totally on fire with its audience. Set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” the spin-off series follows the bloody reign of House Targaryen. Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine star in Season 1 of “House of the Dragon.”
“House of the Dragon,” now streaming on HBO Max
Originally slated to run as a limited series, Mike White’s Emmy-winning HBO show, “The White Lotus,” took fans to Sicily for Season 2.
Jennifer Coolidge returns alongside a star-studded cast, which includes Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Meghann Fahy. The first episode of “The White Lotus” Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.
“The White Lotus,” now streaming on HBO Max
Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film tells the tale of Jack and Alice, a young couple residing in an idyllic company town community in the 1950s. Everything appears picture perfect, but after her neighbor wanders into the surrounding desert and comes back changed, Alice’s world begins to fracture.
Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Wilde herself, “Don’t Worry Darling” is now available to stream on HBO Max.
“Don’t Worry Darling,” now streaming on HBO Max
From the minds of Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, “The Sex Lives of College Girls” follows four dormmates at a prestigious college who are all looking to find themselves during their freshman year. Season 2 of this raunchy comedy picks up right after fall break, and it seems the girls still have a lot more to learn. Starring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, “The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.
“The Sex Lives of College Girls” (Season 2), now streaming on HBO Max
Created and hosted by Dan Levy, “The Big Brunch” brings together 10 contestants from across the country to compete at perfecting a chef’s most dreaded meal: brunch. Levy is joined by judges Will Guidara and Sohla El-Waylly in this delicious new cooking show, now streaming on HBO Max.
“The Big Brunch,” now streaming on HBO Max
“Our Flag Means Death” is based loosely upon the real life of Stede Bonnet, a wealthy aristocrat who gave up everything to become a pirate captain. After striking up an unlikely friendship with the iconic Captain Blackbeard, Bonnet and his newbie crew set sail towards many misadventures across the Seven Seas.
Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby star in this swashbuckling new comedy series alongside a star-studded ensemble cast which includes Fred Armisen, Leslie Jones, Kristen Schaal, Nick Kroll and Will Arnett.
“Our Flag Means Death,” new episodes streaming weekly
After closing out its first season on a swoon-worthy cliffhanger, “Starstruck” is back for season two. Starring Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel, “Starstruck” follows the somewhat lost 20-something Jessie, who begins an almost-relationship with a movie star after a one night stand. Season two of the show will pick up right where it last left us: with Jessie choosing not to make some big life changes for Tom. Ultimately, this grand gesture will not solve all of the odd couple’s problems, as you can see from the trailer.
“Starstruck,” now streaming
With the 2023 Academy Awards right around the corner, now is a great time to look back and check out past nominees you may have missed. 2022 Best Picture nominees “West Side Story,” “Drive My Car” and “Nightmare Alley” are all available to stream on HBO Max, among other nominated films this year.
A recently widowed stage actor needs someone to serve as his chauffeur, and a 20-year-old girl ends up being the perfect candidate. “Drive My Car” is a story of unlikely friendship and and the continuation of life through grief. This four-time Oscar nominated film, by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, is in theaters and now streaming on HBO Max.
“Drive My Car,” now streaming on HBO Max
Based on Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction saga of the same name, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides, a nobleman whose family is forced to relocate and rule the desert planet Arrakis — the most dangerous planet in the universe. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and more, “Dune” is now streaming on HBO Max and available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
“Dune,” now streaming on HBO Max
This star-studded Guillermo del Toro flick follows a manipulative carny who studies under the carnival’s clairvoyant act before teaming with a psychiatrist to create his own mentalism show. “Nightmare Alley” stars Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins and Cate Blanchett. The psychological thriller is streaming on HBO Max.
“Nightmare Alley,” streaming on HBO Max
Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of this Tony-award winning 1957 stage musical stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez and the best supporting actress-nominated Ariana DeBose. “West Side Story” is now available to stream on both Disney+ and HBO Max. You can also still catch this Oscar-nominated musical in theaters.
“West Side Story,” now streaming on HBO Max
Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, this month’s big football game, the 2023 Puppy Bowl and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.
According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung’s “The Frame” features a gallery design that “hugs the wall.” This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.
The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.
An Amazon customer called the TV “the best 4K panel I’ve ever owned.” “The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room,” they commented.
65″ LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)
We’ve found another OLED TV option from LG. This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.
It’s on sale at Amazon now.
55″ LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,269 (reduced from $1,500)
This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.
“I recently bought this tv last week and I’m really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up,” wrote a Walmart customer. “If you want a tv that’s affordable TCL is the way to go. I don’t have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV’s again from this brand in the near future.”
65″ TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368
Watch your shows, movies and games in all their glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.
All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.
50″ TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)
This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.
The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans — plus, it’s hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.
75″ Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)
This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $30 (reduced from $50)
Danica Creahan is an expert on streaming for CBS Essentials. When she’s not evaluating the best new shows and movies to stream or comparing every way to watch NCAA March Madness this year, she’s probably out playing with — or shopping for — her dog.
First published on February 8, 2023 / 9:00 AM
