SpaceX's Crew-5 Mission – SpaceX

On Thursday, October 6 at 5:01 p.m. ET, SpaceX’s Dragon autonomously docked with the International Space Station. Approximately 29 hours earlier at 12:00 p.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched the spacecraft to orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

During their time on the orbiting laboratory, the crew will conduct over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations in areas such as human health and lunar fuel systems. Dragon and Crew-5 will depart the station and return to Earth in early 2023.

On its flight to the International Space Station, Dragon executed a series of burns that positioned the vehicle progressively closer to the station before it performed final docking maneuvers, followed by pressurization of the vestibule, hatch opening, and crew ingress.

Falcon 9’s first stage lofts Dragon to orbit. Falcon 9’s first and second stage separate. Second stage accelerates Dragon to orbital velocity.

Dragon separates from Falcon 9’s second stage and performs initial orbit activation and checkouts of propulsion, life support, and thermal control systems.

Dragon performs delta-velocity orbit raising maneuvers to catch up with the International Space Station.

Dragon establishes a communication link with the International Space Station and performs its final orbit raising delta-velocity burn.

Dragon establishes relative navigation to the International Space Station and arrives along the docking axis, initiating an autonomous approach.

Dragon performs final approach and docks with the International Space Station, followed by pressurization, hatch open, and crew ingress.

