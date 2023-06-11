Samsung to build chip development facility in Japan – Nikkei Asia

$222m investment expected to spur collaboration between Japan, South Korea

SEOUL — Samsung Electronics will build a development facility in Yokohama, in a highly symbolic initiative that is expected to spur collaboration between the chip industries of Japan and South Korea, Nikkei has learned.

The new facility will cost over 30 billion yen ($222 million) and be built in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo, home to the South Korean company’s existing site, Samsung R&D Institute Japan. The development hub will be a separate unit.

