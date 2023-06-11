A new Mac Pro is coming, confirms Apple exec – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Apple hinting around the release of a Mac Pro continues, with marketing chief Bob Borchers saying that bringing Apple Silicon to the whole Mac product line is “a clear goal.”

Rumors continue to come about a New Mac Pro, but it’s now eight months since the end of Apple’s self-imposed schedule to move all Macs to Apple Silicon.

While the rest of the range has moved to Apple Silicon, and the company launched an entirely new model with the Mac Studio, we’ve otherwise only had hints about the new Mac Pro.

Now the hinting continues in a new interview with Apple Vice President Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, who is continuing to speak about the benefits of Apple Silicon. Talking to India Today, he reaffirmed the company’s ambitions.

“We have a clear goal to transition fully to Apple Silicon,” he said. “We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio.”

It’s curious that here he appears to place the Mac Studio at the top of the lineup, but for the rest of the interview, he repeats that every Mac will be on the new processors.

“We’ve been very clear from the beginning that our goal is to take our entire product line to Apple Silicon,” he continued. “And that’s something we intend to do.”

Apple’s ambition

Borchers says that Apple is focused on the whole Mac, rather than the processor — and yet also that making its own processors is a huge advantage.

“It’s important to reiterate that customers buy products, not chips,” he said. “One of the core advantages we have in developing Apple Silicon is that we’re not thinking about anybody, but our customers… and we don’t have to think about who else we’re going to sell that chip to.”

“So we don’t dedicate silicon real estate to things that we might not need to use,” he continued. “Instead, we make our decisions based on what we can meaningfully deliver to a customer.”

As for specific benefits of Apple Silicon compared to the rest of the processor industry, Borchers says he believes Apple’s move into chip design came alongside a drive to be more efficient in every sense.

“I think for the longest time, the broader industry was focused on performance,” he said. “And we’ve introduced this idea that you need to think about how you can do that efficiently.”

“And part of that focus on performance per watt has allowed us and kind of pushed us to integrate some core technologies into silicon,” he continued, “so we can deliver them as efficiently as possible.”

While Borchers did not discuss this directly, integrating certain core technologies right into the Apple Silicon processors also had a downside. It ultimately meant that Apple abandoned the ability to address GPUs that aren’t in the Apple Silicon die — though it’s possible that may change in the new Mac Pro.

Rumors continue to come about a New Mac Pro, but it’s now eight months since the end of Apple’s self-imposed schedule to move all Macs to Apple Silicon.

While the rest of the range has moved to Apple Silicon, and the company launched an entirely new model with the Mac Studio, we’ve otherwise only had hints about the new Mac Pro.

Now the hinting continues in a new interview with Apple Vice President Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, who is continuing to speak about the benefits of Apple Silicon. Talking to India Today, he reaffirmed the company’s ambitions.

“We have a clear goal to transition fully to Apple Silicon,” he said. “We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio.”

It’s curious that here he appears to place the Mac Studio at the top of the lineup, but for the rest of the interview, he repeats that every Mac will be on the new processors.

“We’ve been very clear from the beginning that our goal is to take our entire product line to Apple Silicon,” he continued. “And that’s something we intend to do.”

Borchers says that Apple is focused on the whole Mac, rather than the processor — and yet also that making its own processors is a huge advantage.

“It’s important to reiterate that customers buy products, not chips,” he said. “One of the core advantages we have in developing Apple Silicon is that we’re not thinking about anybody, but our customers… and we don’t have to think about who else we’re going to sell that chip to.”

“So we don’t dedicate silicon real estate to things that we might not need to use,” he continued. “Instead, we make our decisions based on what we can meaningfully deliver to a customer.”

As for specific benefits of Apple Silicon compared to the rest of the processor industry, Borchers says he believes Apple’s move into chip design came alongside a drive to be more efficient in every sense.

“I think for the longest time, the broader industry was focused on performance,” he said. “And we’ve introduced this idea that you need to think about how you can do that efficiently.”

“And part of that focus on performance per watt has allowed us and kind of pushed us to integrate some core technologies into silicon,” he continued, “so we can deliver them as efficiently as possible.”

While Borchers did not discuss this directly, integrating certain core technologies right into the Apple Silicon processors also had a downside. It ultimately meant that Apple abandoned the ability to address GPUs that aren’t in the Apple Silicon die — though it’s possible that may change in the new Mac Pro.

William Gallagher has 30 years of experience between the BBC and AppleInsider discussing Apple technology. Outside of AppleInsider, he's best known for writing Doctor Who radio dramas for BBC/Big Finish, and is the De…

I think the author of this article is reading too much into Bob Borchers’ statement. While Apple may very well be working on an Apple Silicon based Mac Pro. I don’t think Bob Borchers’ statement speaks to that issue.

“Taking the entire product line to Apple Silicon” might mean that any Mac model with an Intel processor will be discontinued. This doesn’t seem to be a statement that every Mac model will survive the transition.

Consider that taking the iMac to Apple Silicon involved dropping the 27″ model.

It’s not that apple can’t address GPUs not in the due, it’s that performance is lost when doing a pci-e type of setup. So they choose not to.

Be interesting to see how they solve that with either a multiple m series SOC connection network or a new SOC.

Like all hardware/software/phantomware announcements/hints/rumors, I’ll believe it when I see it. Never been wrong yet!

JP234 said: Like all hardware/software/phantomware announcements/hints/rumors, I’ll believe it when I see it. Never been wrong yet! Except for the AirPad 😀

Except for the AirPad 😀

mfryd said: I think the author of this article is reading too much into Bob Borchers’ statement. While Apple may very well be working on an Apple Silicon based Mac Pro. I don’t think Bob Borchers’ statement speaks to that issue. “Taking the entire product line to Apple Silicon” might mean that any Mac model with an Intel processor will be discontinued. This doesn’t seem to be a statement that every Mac model will survive the transition. Consider that taking the iMac to Apple Silicon involved dropping the 27″ model. Except isn’t the Mac Pro the only remaining Mac that isn’t fully on Apple Silicon? He clearly refers to this as a goal that has yet to be accomplished.

Except isn’t the Mac Pro the only remaining Mac that isn’t fully on Apple Silicon? He clearly refers to this as a goal that has yet to be accomplished.

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg chimed in with his thoughts about the Apple Vision Pro, and they're oddly reminiscent of how Microsoft's Steve Ballmer slammed the iPhone for being useless and of no value to customers.

Apple is hoping its new Apple Vision Pro headset will shepherd in the era of "spatial computing," but apparently the company's aspirations might include replacing TVs, too.

With no apparent supply chain information, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple Vision Pro's Zeiss prescription lenses will cost between $300 and $600.

Apple has introduced a new model of MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, with a 15-inch MacBook Air now a larger option for consumers. Here's how the specs differ from the existing 13-inch model.

The first tablet from smartphone producer OnePlus directly takes on the tenth-gen iPad, in what could be a compelling Android alternative to Apple's tablet.

The Fire Max 11 represents Amazon's largest tablet display to date and features an upgraded aluminum body that enhances its premium aesthetics. Here's how the specs and performance compare to the ninth-generation iPad.

Google's new Pixel Tablet is its best attempt to promote large-format Android experience yet, but it still has to take on the well-loved iPad in the market. Here's how the two sets of specs compare.

Dell's 32-inch UltraSharp 6K monitor offers a cheaper alternative to Apple's Pro Display XDR, but while similar in size and resolution, they go after two very different markets. Here's how the specs of the two compare.

Daily deals: $149 Apple Watch Nike SE, $100 off 32-inch Samsung Viewfinity 4K monitor, Philips Hue discounts, more

Apple Watch Pride collection: A look back at its colorful releases

Apple's visionOS keyboard is extremely thoughtfully designed

M3-equipped 15-inch MacBook Air is currently in development

'Apple Vision' could cut hundreds off price before late 2025 release

All the Apple subreddits set to go dark in protest of Reddit's API charges

Apple Vision Pro developer kit applications could open in July

Crime blotter: Finance director at nonprofit used embezzled funds at Apple Store

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg chimed in with his thoughts about the Apple Vision Pro, and they're oddly reminiscent of how Microsoft's Steve Ballmer slammed the iPhone for being useless and of no value to customers.

Apple is hoping its new Apple Vision Pro headset will shepherd in the era of "spatial computing," but apparently the company's aspirations might include replacing TVs, too.

With no apparent supply chain information, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple Vision Pro's Zeiss prescription lenses will cost between $300 and $600.

During Apple's annual developer conference, it showed off new versions of the Mac Pro and Mac Studio — each equipped with M2-series chips. And I got to test them out ahead of their debut.

StandBy may be Apple's first attempt at a true smart display. With tons of features packed in, we walk you through this new way to turn your iPhone into a smart display when docked.

Apple unveiled the long-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC and I was on hand at Apple Park to take the new portable laptop for a spin.

I got a chance to head to Apple Park for the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset where I saw how incredible the hardware truly was in person. Here's what I thought.

After years of rumors, Apple has delivered and shipped its professional video editing suite on iPad. While the app is incredibly full-featured, there are some big holes for pro workflows.

Briiv may look like a terrarium, but this glass and moss enclosure is a smart air purifier that helps clean your air using natural materials.

Any small external drive can back up your files, but most aren't particularly secure. Kingston's IronKey Vault Privacy 80 SSD, on the other hand, adds a passcode via its touchscreen to protect its contents.

If you're a MacBook user, the Huanuo lap desk could allow you to work comfortably from your couch or bed, providing a convenient alternative to sitting at a traditional desk.

The Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank is a robust and highly informative battery charger, designed to meet the demanding power needs of all your mobile devices.

Monoprice is making portable refrigerators that can charge your devices on the go more affordable with its Pure Outdoors Emperor 25 model, undercutting the competition while striking a good balance between cost and features.

{{ title }}

source