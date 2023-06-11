Hurry! Apple Watch 8 just hit a new price low at Best Buy – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
The Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch you can buy. Although we’d normally recommend waiting for Presidents Day sales before buying it, Best Buy is offering en epic Apple Watch deal you can get right now.
For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) on sale for $329 at Best Buy. That’s $70 off and a new price low for Apple’s Watch. Best Buy has all 41mm and 45mm models on sale, making this Apple Watch deal ever. We don’t foresee this getting cheaper on Presidents’ Day, which makes now the best time to buy.
Update: As of February 8 this Apple Watch deal is still in stock.
Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy
The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you’ve been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. Both the 41mm and 45mm sizes are $70 off and at their lowest price ever. By comparison, Amazon remains sold out.
The Apple Watch 8 sports a host of new features including a skin temperature sensor for period/sleep tracking, a new crash detection feature, and the long awaited Apple Watch low power mode that can extend the battery life to an impressive 36 hours.
It also sports a larger screen than its predecessor, with a clear edge-to-edge display. The new screen is optimized for features like an always-on display, the new watchOS 9 faces, and a QWERTY keyboard for sending messages.
The Series 8 might not be as exciting as Apple’s more premium adventure watch — the Apple Watch Ultra — but if you’re not planning on taking your tech rock climbing or diving any time soon, it’s still the best Apple Watch to buy.
In our Apple Watch Series 8 review we called the Series 8 the ideal upgrade for owners of the Apple Watch Series 4 or Series 5, or anyone who wants a full-featured watch experience.
Make sure to follow our best Apple deals guide and Best Buy coupon codes guide for more last-minute deals on our favorite Apple tech.
