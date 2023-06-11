What's New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 9th, 2023 – What's on Netflix



10 new movies and 6 new series added so far this week with New Amsterdam and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile leading the top 10s.

Published on February 9th, 2023, 10:03 am EST

You Season 4 – Part 1 is now streaming – Picture: Netflix.

Happy Thursday and welcome along to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for this week. As we promised on Sunday, this week’s lineup has been mostly cleaned out to give You the biggest launch possible, and now that day is here.

On the bright side, there are plenty of new movies and shows to still get excited about for the rest of February 2023. We just updated our February 2023 preview with a few new games, a new Korean series, and Netflix Original stand-up special due to hit the service.

On the removals front, today is your last chance to watch St. Vincent (2014) and El Chema (2016).

Number of episodes: 5

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance

Cast: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Tati Gabrielle

Writer: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble

Runtime: 45 min

Joe is finally back, and he’s headed to Britain.

Penn Badgley reprises his role as the serial killer who is now laying low in a University as a lecturer, but somebody seems to know his secrets meaning his quiet life isn’t quiet for long.

Once you’re done, check out our predictions on what to expect from the final five episodes of Season 4 coming to Netflix in March 2023.

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-Y7

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Kari Wahlgren, Laz Alonso, Jim Rash

Writer: Everett Downing Jr., Patrick Harpin

Runtime: 28 mins

Coming out of Netflix animation today is My Dad the Bounty Hunter, one of the best-looking animated series from the studio in quite some time.

The series follows an intergalactic bounty hunter who takes dad duty to new extremes when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride with him to outer space and crash his mission.

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Sport

Director: Sam Pollard

Cast: Bill Russell

Yesterday, Netflix dropped its two-part docu-series on the NBA legend Bill Russell.

The basketball player and activist played at the Boston Celtics between 1956 and 1969 and then was a coach in the sport throughout the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Here’s your look at what’s trending on Netflix in the United States today with New Amsterdam continuing its strong performance in the TV series list and Minions: The Rise of Gru still rocking the movies and kids top lists.

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.

Founder and webmaster of What's on Netflix. Based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013.



