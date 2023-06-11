How to Set Different Wallpapers on Your iPhone's Lock Screen and … – MacRumors

Apple took Lock Screen customization to a whole new level with iOS 16, allowing you to change the font and style of the clock, add widgets, and apply dynamic weather and astronomy wallpapers. As a result, it also changed the way you go about setting a different Home Screen background to that of your Lock Screen. Keep reading to learn how it’s done.



When you customize the Lock Screen for the first time, you’ll notice that ‌iOS 16‌ suggests you use the same wallpaper for the ‌Home Screen‌. This is because Apple applies dynamic transitions to some wallpapers when switching from the Lock Screen to the ‌Home Screen‌ if the backgrounds are the same.



If you initially went with this suggestion to “Set as Wallpaper Pair” when creating your Lock Screen, but have since decided you want to have a different ‌Home Screen‌ wallpaper, you can do so. Simply follow the steps below.

Note that you can customize the current Lock Screen and ‌Home Screen‌ selection at any time: Simply invoke the gallery view from the Lock Screen with a long press, tap Customize, then select Lock Screen or Home Screen. Alternatively, you can edit wallpaper pairs by going into Settings -> Wallpaper and swiping between wallpapers in your gallery and customizing them.

