Black Friday Apple AirPods Deals 2022: AirPods Sale on Amazon … – Good Housekeeping

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still going for AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

If you missed out on the last AirPods price drop, we’re here to tell you it’s your lucky day. Walmart has dropped the

to just $119.98 as a post Cyber Monday treat. AirPods sold out on multiple sites during official Black Friday deals, so we’re glad to see restocks and sales giving shoppers another chance to get their hands on a pair. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to gift the everyday gadget to someone on your list, AirPods are a can’t-miss deal coming in the post Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings still available this year.

The good news continues: Amazon has also knocked up to 15% off other AirPods models like the , which offer a unique and different sound experience than standard AirPods. The are marked 20% off at $199.99, which is the first time we’ve seen them on sale since they were released in Apple’s September line-up.

Word to the wise: AirPods are only one of many Apple products already on sale after Cyber Monday shopping. The is also currently at its lowest price ever, $799. In short, it’s a great time to snag the tech devices you’ve been eyeing before the deals expire.

We’ll keep this page updated with AirPods sales, so be sure to check back if you miss out on this round of savings. The best places to find flash deals on AirPods after Cyber Monday are , , and . Ahead, check out the best Apple AirPods post Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that you can shop now:

Apple’s newest AirPod Pros are still showing a modest discount following Cyber Monday. The main differences between regular AirPods and AirPods Pro are the AirPods Pro’s custom fit with rubberized tips that come in four sizes you can swap around for the best fit. These also feature Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency modes. Coming in a wireless charging case, it offers up to 30 hours of battery life after a full charge.

The on-ear AirPods Max have quickly taken the internet by storm. While they definitely come at a higher price than other AirPods, the sound experience is vastly different. The wireless headphones offer both Active Noise Cancellation as well as Transparency Mode, giving you control over how much outside noise you hear. Its on-head detection automatically connects the headphones when you put them on and pauses whatever you’re listening to once you take them off. They also charge via lightning cable.

The second-generation AirPods have consistently stayed on sale throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, so it’s exciting to see the price staying low after the savings events. They come with a lightning charging case (the same cable as your iPhone) that furthers the battery life of the earbuds by up to 24 hours. The Apple H1 chip means it’ll seamlessly connect across your Apple devices. They feature stellar sound quality, even though they don’t offer the newest features like noise cancellation.

Ellen McAlpine is a commerce editor and writer at Hearst Magazines, covering tech, fitness, lifestyle, and beyond. In her time as a writer, she’s covered everything from top tech items like running watches and ring lights to phone cases and beauty tools.



