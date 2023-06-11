Report: Sony Is Making a Lighter PS5 Digital Edition Console – PCMag

Sony's engineers managed to reduce the weight by 300 grams (0.7 pounds).

The PlayStation 5 is a monster of a console, and everyone is surprised when they see it for the first time. It’s also quite heavy, but for the Digital Edition at least, Sony has apparently found a way to make it lighter.

As IGN reports(Opens in a new window), a new version of the official PS5 product manual reveals that a new version of the PS5 Digital Edition console is coming that weighs 300 grams (0.7 pounds) less than the original model. The new model weighs 3.6kg (7.9 pounds), whereas the launch model weighs 3.9kg (8.6 pounds). It was discovered by Twitter user @Renka_schedule(Opens in a new window) and it’s available to view on the PlayStation Japan website (PDF(Opens in a new window)).

You’ll be able to recognize this new model from the model number, which Sony has changed from the CFI-1XXX format to CFI-11XX format. So whereas the original Digital Edition carries the model number CFI-1000B, the lighter model will be the CFI-1100B. The only other know change is to the screw that holds the stand in place.

The standard edition of the PS5 is significantly heavier (4.5kg/9.9 pounds) due to the inclusion of the disc drive, but it could also benefit from the weight saving. It all depends on how Sony managed to save the weight, but seeing as both versions of the console are the same apart from the drive, it makes sense they’d both lose 0.7 pounds of weight with a refresh.

