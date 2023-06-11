Here's How Much Investment Could Give You $1M Return If Shiba … – The Crypto Basic

[ccpw id=”39382″]

Date:

Written By:

Latest News

An investment of $900 in Shiba Inu today could fetch you $1 million if Shiba Inu hits the $0.01 mark.

The current price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been worrisome for many investors. The canine-themed token added another zero earlier this month, thus putting many investors at a significant loss.

At the time of writing this line, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.00000887, up 2.5% in the past 24 hours. However, the token is down 9.6% in the past seven days and 15% month-to-date (MTD).

While many Shiba Inu investors are disappointed with the asset’s price, others are accumulating the token to make the most out of the situation. Investors accumulating Shiba Inu tokens hope the asset class will rally to one cent ($0.01) someday.

In this article, we analyzed how $900 worth of SHIB tokens could become $1 million if Shiba Inu hits the $0.01 mark. At the current price of $0.00000887, a $900 investment in Shiba Inu will get you 101,465,614 units of SHIB tokens.

The value of Shiba Inu could surge tremendously in the upcoming bull market. If the canine-themed token hits the $0.01 mark in the next bull market or the future, the 101.46 million SHIB tokens acquired today for $900 could become $1 million.

Notably, there is no guarantee that Shiba Inu token will eventually hit the one-cent mark in the next bull run or the next decade. However, the team behind the token is working tirelessly to set Shiba Inu on the path of achieving this tremendous feat.

Shiba Inu is close to releasing the mainnet version of Shibarium, a layer-2 scaling solution for the cryptocurrency. As reported by the Crypto Basic, Shibarium will feature a dedicated burn portal that will incinerate Shiba Inu tokens via every transaction.

The token’s price is expected to soar as more SHIBs are incinerated on the official burn portal.

Follow Us on Twitter and Facebook.

Disclaimer: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic’s opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

-Advertisement-

Author

More from Author

Copyright © The Crypto Basic.

source