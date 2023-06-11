Most awaited Hindi web series of 2023 on OTT platforms – India Today

By India Today Web Desk: In just one month, 2023 has already given us many engaging web series to watch on several OTT platforms, and the exciting news is that there will be more to come in the coming days. With this, everyone’s favourite thriller-cum-action-packed Mirzapur is all set to return on OTT. Not only this, the new season of Family Man is also set to be out on Prime video.

So, what are you waiting for? Here’s a list of some exciting upcoming web series that you can binge-watch with your friends and family:

LIST OF AWAITED HINDI WEB SERIES OF 2023 WITH THEIR RELEASE DATES:

1. MIRZAPUR SEASON 3 ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The cast of ‘Mirzapur’ is complete, and the production team has begun preparing for it. This time, Guddu Bhaiya will shine, but Munna Bhaiya’s wife is also the CM of UP. Although only a few details of the third season of Mirzapur have been revealed thus far, the dates have not been officially confirmed. We may think that Season 3 will premiere in 2023.

2. ASUR SEASON 2 ON VOOT

‘Asurs’ debut season was highly well-liked and garnered an IMDb rating of 8.5/10. The creators of the show intend to return with some fresh methodology in Season 2. If you’re wondering when ‘Asur’ Season 2 will be released, as of now, filming has finished, and the official release date will be announced soon.

3. THE FAMILY MAN SEASON 3 ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

‘The Family Man’, a popular Amazon Prime series starring Manoj Bajpayee, is scheduled to return for a third season. Family Man Season 3 has yet to have its premiere date set. However, according to certain reports, it will make its debut in the middle of 2023. The exact day has not yet been determined. Like the first season, Family Man Season 3 will allegedly have a lot of espionage, action, and adventure.

4. PAATAL LOK SEASON 2 ON AMAZON PRIME

At the end of this year, Paatal Lok Season 2 is anticipated to air. The show’s creators are already developing a theme for the upcoming second season. We anticipate that Paatal Lok Season 2 will receive a response from the audience just as enthusiastic as Season 1.

5. RANA NAIDU ON NETFLIX

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh’s upcoming web series is rumoured to be particularly good. In September 2021, Rana announced the news by uploading a picture to their social media page. The official release date is yet to be announced.

READ | Upcoming movies on OTT platform in 2023

