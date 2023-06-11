Google Pixel 5 Expected Price, Full Specs & Release Date (12th Jun … – Gadgets Now

Google Pixel 5 is a new dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) smartphone from Google that will be launched on October 8, 2020. The phone is likely to be priced at Rs 79,990 and will be available in different color options like Just Black and Sorta Sage. The dimensions of the smartphone are 144.7 mm x 70.4 mm x 8.0 mm and weighs around 151 grams.

The mobile from Google might come with a 6-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, 432ppi pixel density and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Also, the phone’s display might have a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and 90Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 5 is likely to be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC processor that will let the users enjoy a seamless experience while accessing multiple apps on the phone. Moreover, the smartphone will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone from Google will house a 4080mAh battery that will 18W fast charging. Also, Google Pixel 5 might support wireless charging and reverse charging. Besides, the smartphone will run Android 11 operating system.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Google Pixel 5 is likely to feature a dual camera setup on the rear that might include a 12.2 MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 16 MP camera with f/2.2 ultra wide angle camera. Features on the rear setup might include LED flash, Auto-HDR, and panorama. On the front, the mobile might sport a 8 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Google Pixel 5 might include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS and NFC. Sensors on the smartphone might include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor,

accelerometer, barometer, gyro, proximity, compass.



Key Features:

Based on 5 ratings

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy S20

source