Hundreds Of Xbox Games Discounted In New Sale – GameSpot

Microsoft is currently running a big sale over on the Xbox Store, giving you a chance to stock up on some older AAA games for cheap. This includes hits such as Dragon Age: Inquisition for $10, Dragon Quest XI S for $26, and Madden NFL 23 for $20.
One of the cheapest games in the catalog is Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, which is listed for just $5, down from $30. And despite originally launching a decade ago, it’s held up incredibly well. Beyond its deep customization options and RPG mechanics, you’ll get to recruit Pawns to your team–NPCs that help in battle and carry out your commands. Dragon’s Dogma is an easy recommendation to RPG fans at full price, but now that you can snag it for just five bucks, almost everyone should give it a look–especially since Capcom is currently developing Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Battlefield 2042 is also down to just $25 from $70, and while it had a rough launch to say the least, the game seems to have turned a corner. DICE recently introduced the original class system from previous Battlefield games to 2042, and the reception has been far more positive lately. Be sure to check it out if you’re searching for a new FPS to sink your teeth into.
Other games on sale include Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion for $40, Gotham Knights for $28, and Monster Hunter Rise for $20. Be sure to check out the full catalog for even more deals, but you’ll find a list of our favorites below.
