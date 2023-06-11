These wallpapers bring a touch of the Apple Watch braided bands to … – 9to5Mac

A new set of wallpapers from our friend Basic Apple Guy brings a touch of the Apple Watch to your iPhone. These wallpapers are inspired by the popular Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch, with matching colors and even the popular woven pattern finish.

For now, these wallpapers are available in five colors including Beige, Midnight, Rainforest, Slate Blue, and Red. Basic Apple Guy says he might expand to more colors in the future:

The Braided Solo Loop is one of the newest Apple Band types, released alongside the Leather Link & Solo Loop in the fall of 2020. Constructed out of thousands of polyester threads braided together, the Braided Solo Loop is also the first (along with the Solo Loop) Apple band designed without the ability to be adjustable. Instead, the wearer purchases the band to their exact fit from one of 18 (now 21) size options.

Today I am delighted to release a collection of wallpapers for your iPhone incorporating the woven pattern of the Braided Solo Loops and featuring the five new colours Apple released during their Far Ahead Keynote in September. These five colours are Beige, Midnight, Rainforest, Slate Blue, and Red. If you like them, let me know, and I’ll consider expanding out to older colours in the future.

These wallpapers are pretty nice, particularly if wearing a matching Braided Solo Loop on your Apple Watch. You can download them from Basic Apple Guy’s website right here. As always, if you’re a fan of his work, you can toss him a few bucks via his tip jar.

