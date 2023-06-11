Is Secret Invasion the next Marvel Studios series to air on Disney … – Show Snob

Secret Invasion. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Disney Plus is far from running out of Marvel content as it seems the next phase is just heating up. Although every Marvel Studios series has had a unique take on the characters like Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, viewers haven’t seen anything quite like the upcoming Secret Invasion.

Due to be released on the streaming platform next year, the series is taking a very serious approach Marvel fans haven’t seen in quite a while. Marvel relies heavily on humor, especially in cases where villains can become quite violent and horrific.

We can’t dwell on Ronan the Accuser brutally killing innocent people because Star-Lord needs to make some joke about something from Earth that other alien species wouldn’t understand. If jokes land or not in a Marvel film or television series, the effort and effect is still there.

Secret Invasion does appear to take that approach and instead focuses on the reality that not every villain can be defeated by distractions or insults. With the conclusion of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we became curious as to what the next Marvel Studios series will be on Disney Plus.

Everyone seems to be pointing to Secret Invasion which will bring Nick Fury, Agent Hill, Talos, and James Rhodes back into the spotlight. From what we can tell from the trailer, which already has over 20 million views, Everett Ross, will also be returning.

New faces include the characters Abigail Brand, Sonya Falsworth, and Gravik. The very brief trailer shows a lot yet explains very little.

What invasion is Nick Fury trying to prevent? How was he able to get eyesight back in both eyes?

Where does this series fit in the MCU timeline? How many other Marvel characters will appear in the series?

You can watch the Secret Invasion Official Trailer here:



What are your first thoughts about Secret Invasion? Share them in the comments below, we’d love to read them!

