How to use WhatsApp on laptop or PC without phone – India Today

By India Today Tech: WhatsApp is accessible online as well, and you no longer need your smartphone to use the app to send messages to someone. Just a few months back, the platform released the multi-device feature that allows you to access WhatsApp without your smartphone.

The feature is available for WhatsApp Web and Desktop versions. People now have the option to use this messaging app on up to four linked devices at the same time, without requiring their phone to be online. This basically means that even if your phone is switched off, you will be able to access WhatsApp on the (laptop) Web or desktop version.

Do keep in mind that users might witness some syncing issues in some situations, which WhatsApp is already working on a fix. The company says that your phone doesn’t need to stay online to use WhatsApp on linked devices, but your linked devices will be logged out if you don’t use your phone for over 14 days.

How to use WhatsApp on Laptop or PC without phone

Step 1: Type WhatsApp Web on your browser if you don’t want to download the desktop version of the app.

Step 2: You will now get WhatsApp Web link on the top, just click on it and a QR code will appear.

Step 3: You need to scan this QR code from your smartphone by opening WhatsApp on your mobile > setting menu > Linked devices > Link device.

Note: Do keep in mind that you will require your smartphone the first time you try to log in to WhatsApp on any other device like your laptop or PC. Once you successfully log in, you won’t be required to use your phone again to access WhatsApp on a PC or laptop.

Step 4: You will now see “Scan QR code” written on the top of your WhatsApp screen. So, now you just need to place your phone on laptop’s screen ad scan the QR code.

The scanning process is similar to the way you make an online payment on an offline store using Paytm or Google Pay. Once the scanning process is successful, you will be able to use WhatsApp on laptop or PC without your phone.

Unsupported features if you use WhatsApp on laptop or PC

WhatsApp says that you won’t be able to clear or delete chats on linked devices if your primary device is an iPhone. It will also be difficult to message or call someone who is using a very old version of WhatsApp on their phone. WhatsApp will also not show you live location on linked devices. It is not possible to create and view broadcast lists on linked devices. Lastly, sending messages with link previews from WhatsApp Web is also unsupported.

Also Read | Ola and Uber merging? Here is what we know so far

Also Read | Uber will make it harder for drivers to cancel your rides

Also Read | iPhone 13 available at discount of Rs 4000 on Croma, here is how the deal works

— ENDS —

Add IndiaToday to Home Screen

source