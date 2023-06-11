PlayStation Reveals PS5 Pro Controller DualSense Edge – GameRant

Sony appears at Gamescom Opening Night Live to officially announce the PlayStation 5 pro controller, the DualSense Edge.

Sony was not expected to have a major presence at Gamescom 2022, especially with rumors of a special PlayStation event happening next month. That's why it came as a surprise when Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley made a big PlayStation announcement as one of the first reveals of the event. As announced at Gamescom, Sony will be releasing its very own pro controller in the form of the DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5.

No release date or pricing information is available at this time, but Sony has offered fans a good idea of what to expect from the controller in terms of features. The PS5 pro controller lets players completely customize their controls, letting them remap and deactivate buttons, as well as adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones. PS5 gamers are also free to adjust their triggers, so players can really tailor the controller to work exactly as they want. With all these options available, players will also be happy to learn that they can save multiple control profiles to the device. This will allow PS5 gamers to quickly swap between different controller set-ups depending on what kind of game they're playing.

RELATED: Sony May Use Non-Newtonian Fluid For Smoother Joystick Operation In Future DualSense Controller Revisions

Swapping between different controller profiles should be easy enough, as this new take on the PS5 DualSense controller features a new Fn button that allows players to swap on the fly. As far as the hardware itself, the PS5 DualSense Edge has changeable stick caps, back buttons, and replaceable stick modules. Those that purchase the controller will also get a USB Type-C braided cable and a carrying case. Of course, all the features that make the regular PS5 DualSense controller unique remain intact, so fans can look forward to haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and more all being a part of the DualSense Edge, whenever it's available.

As previously mentioned, the PS5 DualSense Edge controller currently lacks a release date. It's possible that the controller will be out later this year, but it's also possible that PlayStation gamers will have to wait until 2023 to get their hands on it. Sony has said that the PlayStation VR 2 headset is launching in early 2023, so one would think that the company would rather get the PS5 DualSense Edge out for this holiday season instead, but fans will have to stay tuned for more information on that front.

PS5 DualSense Edge will likely be fairly expensive. For comparison, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller costs $180, so fans can expect comparable pricing for the DualSense Edge.

MORE: GTA Expanded & Enhanced Makes Great Use of the DualSense

Dalton Cooper is an editor for Game Rant who has been writing about video games professionally since 2011. Having written thousands of game reviews and articles over the course of his career, Dalton considers himself a video game historian and strives to play as many games as possible. Dalton covers the latest breaking news for Game Rant, as well as writes reviews, guide content, and more.

source