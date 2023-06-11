Apple Watch 8 Sale: Save 18% Off on Amazon – Men's Health

Our product picks are editor-tested, expert-approved. We may earn a commission through links on our site. Why Trust Us?

The high-tech wearable is less than $350 for the first time.

IT’S NOT every day that prices drop on the latest releases from Apple, so when we opened Amazon today to find that the

Apple Watch Series 8 at its lowest price ever, we did a double take. The stellar smart watch is down to $329 during the Amazon sale, making it a more affordable pick if you’re in the market for a high-tech wearable. In fact, this exact model was named the best Apple Watch in our testing for the best fitness smartwatch of 2023.

Apple Watches do a lot. Between tracking your activity, sleep and blood oxygen levels, to serving as a daily watch, it packs Apple’s latest tech and health sensors right on your wrist. The offers a serious upgrade, with added features like a skin temperature sensor, a crash detection monitor and a low power mode for extended battery life. The Series 8 also has the ability to measure heart rate zones while you workout, so you can see how intense your workouts are and adjust your training plan accordingly. The smartwatch is IP6X dust-proof, water resistant up to 50 meters, offers up to 18 hours of battery life and pairs seamlessly with your other Apple products. Plus, once you pair it with a Apple watch band that suits your every need, you’re ready to take on any adventure, workout or busy day.

Both the and the larger are on sale, but the 45mm screen is already sold out in most colors. The 41mm option is sold out in gold, but available in white, midnight and PRODUCT(RED). In other words, you’ll want to shop fast so you don’t miss out on the rare Apple Watch Amazon sale. The deals unfortunately don’t extend to the Apple Watch Ultra, but hopefully we’ll see that price drop soon.



Ellen McAlpine is a commerce editor and writer at Hearst Magazines, covering tech, fitness, lifestyle, and beyond. In her time as a writer, she’s covered everything from top tech items like running watches and ring lights to phone cases and beauty tools.



52 Best Gifts for New Dads This Father’s Day

You Need These TikTok-Famous Amazon Travel Hacks

All the Best Walmart Sales Going on in June 2023

Shop This Impressive Robot Vacuum Deal on Amazon

64 Hole-In-One Golf Golf Gifts for Him

Save Up to 70% Off at Amazon’s Secret Coupon Page

64 Quick and Easy Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts

The 15 Best Portable Air Conditioners of 2023

Champion’s RV-Ready Portable Generator Is 38% Off

These Are the Best Pride Month Product Releases

This Hart Leaf Blower Bundle Is 64% Off at Walmart

Seiko’s Dive Watch Alarm Clocks Are On Sale

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.

©2023 Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source