Apple iPhone 15 rumors suggest curves are back in fashion – Digital Camera World

Titanium sides and a move back to curved edges could still be on the cards…

We recently reported that leaker ShrimpApplePro – @VNchocoTaco (via Phone Arena alleged that the iPhone 15 will feature a new design and be made from titanium.

Now the prolific, yet anonymous, LeaksApplePro has spoken directly to Fobes saying that the transition back to curved edges – a look that goes back to 2013 iPhone 5C which was arguably Apple’s best phone in terms of ergonomics – is under “strong consideration” but hasn’t yet been decided upon.

Forbes notes, and indeed we strongly agree, that the design of the next model would usually have been finalized by Apple by now, but the uncertainty could have been caused by the ongoing problems with Apple’s supply chain, which will undoubtedly make design changes harder.

While it does sound like we can be cautiously optimistic about the return of the curves for the iPhone 15, we feel we can safely assume that if we don’t see the design change it will be due to supply issues and Apple senior management deciding not to make changes in order to get the phone launched as expected, in September.

When speaking to Forbes, LeaksApplePro also commented on the iPhone 15 being leaked to be made of titanium. LeaksApplePro said that it will just be the sides of the phone that are titanium. Indeed, this is as we’d expect as a glass back will be needed for wireless charging,

As well as the new design leak, there’s plenty more leaks and rumors surrounding the next iPhone family, which we expect to see in September next year, as per Apple’s usual launch model.

Firstly, according to a recent rumor we can’t expect the long-awaited Apple chip to debut until at least 2025 and so Qualcomm is predicted to remain the supplier of modems for all iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models instead. Currently, then, it’s expected that all iPhone 15 models will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X70 modem, which was announced in February.

The X70 supports up to 10 Gbps download speeds (as does the Snapdragon X65 modem in iPhone 14 modelsbut boasts added artificial intelligence capabilities for faster average speeds, improved coverage, lower latency, better signal quality, and importantly up to 60% better power efficiency.

@LeaksApplePro has said the Dynamic Island will stop being a Pro exclusive and feature in all models instead, and all models in the iPhone 15 series ditching the Lightning port in favor of USB Type-C – which makes sense with the looming legislation.

The Apple iPhone 14 sees the newer SoC on the Pro model only and @LeaksApplePro says this will also be the case next year with standard iPhone 15 models getting the A16 Bionic and the Pro models featuring an all-new A17 one.

It’s alleged, again by @LeaksApplePro that Apple will use a new naming scheme for the iPhone15 and that the Pro Max label could be dropped. This would mean we would get iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra – potentially in titanium. Additionally, this leak says that the 6.7-inch Ultra model (which would replace the Pro Max as we know the range now) could have exclusive features in addition to the larger display.

The prolific leaker has also shared that Apple may be working on 8K video recording support and that the tech giant is looking to improve battery life for the new series. It’s rumored that on the iPhone 15 Ultra model, Apple is aiming for the battery to last 3-4 hours longer.

Finally, last week a new leak from Nikkei (via SonyAlphaRumours) says that Sony will supply Apple with its latest state-of-the-art CMOS image sensor and that the new component is expected to feature in the iPhone 15. This is exciting news as the new sensor is said to give roughly double the saturation signal level in each pixel – that’s compared to a conventional camera phone sensor.

