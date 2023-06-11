What is Google Bard? – India Today

By India Today Information Desk: Even though Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), which had been released two years previously, was the technology powering the AI chat service at launch, Bard wasn’t a completely novel concept when it was revealed.

WHAT IS GOOGLE BARD?

Google Bard is a chatbot powered by AI that mimics human communication using machine learning and natural language processing. Bard can be implemented into websites, messaging services, or applications to answer user inquiries in a realistic, natural language manner in addition to enhancing Google search.

Bard is the name of Google’s experimental conversational AI chat service. The primary difference between it and ChatGPT is that Google’s service will employ data that is obtained from the internet.

Bard can code, solve math problems, and assist you with your writing needs, just like the majority of AI chatbots.

WHO CAN ACCESS?

Bard was created with search in mind. It seeks to make it possible for more natural language queries to be accepted as search terms. The artificial intelligence (AI) of Bard is honed using conversations that sound natural. It gives context to the responses rather than just a list of answers. It is also intended to assist with follow-up inquiries, such as new search terms.

The tech behemoth revealed at Google I/O that Bard would no longer have a waitlist and be available to everyone.

