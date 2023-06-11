How Does CORE Compare to Ethereum? – BSC NEWS

Core DAO is similar to the Ethereum Network.

In our previous article , we compared Core DAO and Bitcoin and discovered that they have some interesting similarities.

Today, we will compare the unique network with another top decentralized network, Ethereum. Like Bitcoin’s connection with the CORE chain, Ethereum is similar to the Satoshi Plus consensus.

Here are the notable similarities between both networks in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space:

Core DAO threatens to challenge Bitcoin and Ethereum with its Satoshi Plus Consensus tailored to enhance decentralization, security, scalability, and efficiency.

Recently, Core DAO announced its partnership with LayerZero to offer cross-chain interoperability. The protocol continues to make big moves to accelerate its development in the crypto space. In the meantime, Core DAO enthusiasts await the coin’s listing on all supported exchanges.

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

As we step into the unknown territory of 2023, the future of Bitcoin remains uncertain, leaving investors and enthusiasts eager for answers.

Bitcoin (BTC), the pioneering decentralized digital currency, has redefined speed, transparency, and reliability through blockchain technology. However, the past year has presented significant challenges for Bitcoin.

In 2022, Bitcoin, like many other cryptocurrencies, endured a tumultuous period, suffering a substantial decline in market value. The world's largest cryptocurrency experienced a staggering 65% loss throughout the year. This decline caught crypto enthusiasts off guard as they grappled with a series of unfortunate events, including the Terra Luna crash, the fallout from the largest crypto exchange FTX, and prevailing macroeconomic conditions.

As we embark on the journey that is 2023, the uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin's future lingers in the minds of many. What lies ahead? Will Bitcoin rise again, defying the odds and reclaiming its position as a leading digital asset? Or will it succumb to another crash reminiscent of the challenges faced in 2022? This article delves into these pressing questions and examines the factors that could shape Bitcoin's trajectory in the coming months.

Several factors may impact Bitcoin prices, such as legislation in more countries to legalize cryptocurrencies, a tightening of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, the approval of BTC as a financial asset and an official payment method in multiple countries, and fixing transaction speed and fee issues.

Further, the price of Bitcoin is influenced by a number of market factors, including supply and demand. High volatility in BTC prices also contributes to many price fluctuations in the crypto industry.

Recent months have seen Bitcoin consolidate and experience volatility, trading between $26,250 and $26,850. The cryptocurrency faced challenges, including halted withdrawals, high transaction fees, and negative market sentiment. For instance, the temporary suspension of Bitcoin withdrawals by Binance further impacted its price trajectory.

However, some signs of recovery emerged due to encouraging macroeconomic conditions in the United States, hinting at a possible pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Despite these positive factors, Bitcoin continued to trade in the red, with investors closely monitoring UK inflation data and US debt ceiling negotiations.

While experts suggest that Bitcoin may rebound if it maintains its resistance level of $26,000, it still has a long way to go to recover from its previous all-time high. Various factors influence Bitcoin's volatility, including macroeconomic conditions, regulatory measures, and market sentiments in major countries like the US and India.

Moreover, the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in 2024 is seen as a potentially positive driver for price momentum, as it reduces supply and historically impacted Bitcoin's value. The data from on-chain aggregator Santiment also indicates that large investors are accumulating BTC, which suggests that Bitcoin's price may recover.

But is it going to reach the price we've been waiting for? What do the experts suggest?

The trajectory of Bitcoin in 2023 remains uncertain, with conflicting views on whether it will reach $100,000 or crash. Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer at Tether, anticipates Bitcoin breaking its previous all-time high of nearly $69,000. While, Marshall Beard, chief strategy officer at U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, believes Bitcoin will hit all-time highs this year. According to him, the $100,000 price figure would be "interesting" if Bitcoin reaches its previous record high of close to $69,000.

The rise in Bitcoin's price and status as a safe-haven investment or digital gold could drive further gains. It is possible that Bitcoin's rise will continue due to factors such as positive market sentiment and potential Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

However, there are bearish perspectives as well. Skeptics argue that Bitcoin's recent rally is a "bull trap" rather than a sustainable upward trend. Notable investors and institutions predict potential downturns, citing higher energy prices, rising interest rates, and tighter monetary policies. According to veteran global investor Mark Mobius, Bitcoin could fall to $10,000.

Additionally, Mike McGlone, senior macro strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, suggests that Bitcoin may not be out of the woods yet in his latest report, "Crypto Outlook, June 2023." According to McGlone, the outlook for BTC is bearish based on current trends, various causes, and the Federal Reserve's bias.

McGlone suggests that June may reveal whether the first half's bias toward rising risk assets, including Bitcoin, will continue or whether it will lead to a recession in the United States. The strategist believes the market is optimistic due to aggressive central bank rate hikes, which are continuing.

The analyst points out that reversion risks arise from the fact that Bitcoin traded around $7,000 at the end of 2019 before experiencing a significant liquidity pump. McGlone believes that the currency's recent price fluctuations, typically accompanied by booms and busts, are consistent with historical trends based on liquidity.

The year 2023 holds significant anticipation and uncertainty for Bitcoin and its enthusiasts. While the cryptocurrency faced a challenging year in 2022, marked by market volatility and adverse events, the beginning of 2023 has brought a glimmer of hope. Bitcoin has shown resilience by reflecting the potential for a positive trend, signaling a possible road to recovery.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency has been registering a significant gain since the beginning of this year. BTC price dropped to $20,108 on June 30, 2022, for the first time since December 2020. Since then, the price of Bitcoin could not cross $25k for a very long. However, when BTC reached $19,669 in March 2023, investors were attracted to the token, and the price turned bullish after a long. It finally crossed $30k in April 2023 but is now trading above $27k.

Even so, predicting the future of any financial asset, especially a highly volatile one like Bitcoin, is challenging. Factors such as regulatory developments, technological advancements, macroeconomic conditions, and investor sentiment can influence its price trajectory.

Nonetheless, it is crucial to consider various perspectives and analyze the underlying trends and indicators that can potentially shape Bitcoin's journey in the coming months.

As we eagerly watch the developments and trends unfold, it is advisable to approach Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with a balanced perspective, acknowledging the opportunities and risks they present. Only time will reveal whether 2023 will mark a remarkable recovery or bring further challenges for Bitcoin as it continues redefining the finance world.

The current Bitcoin price is $25,733, with a market cap of $498,422,721,5788 and a 24-hour trading volume of $19,693,568,187, according to CoinMarketCap.

