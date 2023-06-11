Google Pixel Phones Grab Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 Update – Droid Life

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

What a week for Android updates if you have a Google Pixel phone. First, we had the monthly Android patch to start the week. Then we got Android 14 as a first developer preview. And now the folks in the Android 13 QPR2 beta program are seeing that love.

Today, Google release Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 as a small update for those already on Beta 3. Google typically releases these when there is a bug that needs fixed before the full beta drops and that appears to be the case again. Actually, there are 2 bugs on the squash block according to Google’s release notes page:

So there you have it. If your Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro are on Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3, go check for an update. We have the build info below, but I can tell you right now that my Pixel 7 Pro is installing the update as I type this. Google appears to have pushed it live.

Release date: February 9, 2023

Build: T2B3.230109.004

Security patch level: February 2023

Google Play services: 23.03.13

To grab the update, head into Settings>System>System update.

And if you aren’t in the Android Beta Program, join it here.

