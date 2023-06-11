Kuo: New AirPods Max and $99 AirPods Lite in the works – 9to5Mac

Apple has some changes in store for the AirPods lineup, but these changes aren’t expected to materialize until next year at the earliest. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is reporting that Apple has a new generation of AirPods in the pipeline, including new entry-level AirPods with a target price of $99 and an updated version of AirPods Max.

Kuo is the second analyst in recent weeks to report on the possibility of so-called “AirPods Lite,” following Jeff Pu. AirPods Lite would be a completely new entrant into the AirPods lineup. Kuo says that Apple is aiming for a price of around $99. Currently, Apple sells AirPods 2 for $129, while AirPods 3 start at $169.

In addition to AirPods Lite, or whatever Apple ultimately ends up calling them, Kuo says there’s also an updated version of AirPods Max on the way. It’s unclear what exactly will be new, but this would represent the first update to AirPods Max since their initial release in December 2020.

Most AirPods Max users are hoping for Apple to focus on upgrading sound quality, perhaps with support for lossless playback, improving the carrying case, and refreshing the design with new colors. Improved battery life is also at the top of many AirPods Max 2 wishlists.

Kuo says that Apple is aiming to launch the next- generation of AirPods during the second half of 2024. That timeline, however, could slip to 2025. This means we shouldn’t expect any major changes to the AirPods lineup until then.

Bloomberg reported a few days ago that Apple is directing the majority of its attention towards its upcoming AR/VR headset, which could be announced within the coming months. As such, products like Apple Watch and AirPods aren’t expected to get much focus this year.

What features do you hope to see when Apple refreshes AirPods Max and launches AirPods Lite? Let us know down in the comments.

