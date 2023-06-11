Crypto Price Update: Market Retreats 0.87% As Bitcoin Drops 0.82%, Ethereum Falls 0.93% – Outlook India

Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.82 per cent to $27,086.61, while Pepe (PEPE) was the most trending cryptocurrency, down 2.68 per cent, and Lido DAO (LDO) was the top gainer at $2.11

Updated: 16 May 2023 12:45 pm

The global cryptocurrency market fell 0.87 per cent to $1.13 trillion in the past 24 hours to 11 am IST on Tuesday morning, while the trading volume rose 11.15 per cent to $29.10 billion.

Pepe (PEPE) was the most trending cryptocurrency, down 2.68 per cent to $0.000001674. Its 24-hour trading volume was around $356 million.

Lido DAO (LDO) was the top gainer, up 8.03 per cent to $2.11. The trading volume was around $113 million. Conversely Huobi Token (HT) was the top looser, down 5.33 per cent to $2.80.

DeFi fell 7.01 per cent to $2.04 billion, Coinmarketcap.com reported.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin’s price decreased by 0.82 per cent to $27,086.61. Its 24-hour trading volume was about $13.37 billion. BTC is currently ranked number 1 on Coinmarketcap, based on market cap. Its market dominance stood at 46.60, up 0.18 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 0.93 per cent to $1,810.88. Its 24-hour trading volume was about $5.95 billion.

Tether: Tether decreased by 0.01 per cent to $1 in the last 24 hours. Tether’s trading volume was around $20.15 billion. It is ranked third on Coinmarketcap.

Other Altcoins

Solana’s (SOL) price fell 1.53 per cent to $20.88 in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche traded at $14.95, down 1.36 per cent, while its 24-hour trading volume stood at around $120 million.

Cardano (ADA) fell by 1.85 per cent to $0.3653. It is ranked seventh, with a 24-hour trading volume of about $159 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell by 1.59 per cent, with a 24-hour price of $0.07179.

Shiba Inu increased by 0.38 per cent to $0.00000879.

Decentralised Finance

DeFi coin was trading at $0.01679, up 0.42 per cent over the previous day.

Yearn.Finance was down 1.30 per cent to $6,781.86 in the last 24 hours, while its 24-hour trading volume was $18.39 million.

