SHIB Trading Pair Delisted by Binance.US, Terra’s Do Kwon's Arrest Confirmed by Officials, Shibarium Documentation Completed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

In a recent Twitter announcement, Binance.US stated that it will remove and cease trading for 16 advanced trading BUSD pairs. Apart from Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX), Monero (XTZ) and other pairings, the exchange will delist the SHIB/BUSD pair. As stated in Binance.US’ official blog post, the measures will come into force on March 29, 2023, at 8 p.m. PDT/11 p.m. EDT. The exchange explains its decision to delist the BUSD pairs by low trading activity, which was likely caused by the Paxos-BUSD issue of the previous month. Effective Feb. 21, stablecoin issuer Paxos ceased minting new Binance USD (BUSD) tokens at the direction of the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). In a press release, Paxos stated that the BUSD stablecoin will remain fully supported and redeemable for onboarded customers through at least February 2024.

According to a recent report by leading South Korean news agency Yonhap, Do Kwon , the founder of Terra and a key figure in the Terra-Luna coin scandal, has been arrested. The information was confirmed by South Korean officials. Previously, Montenegro’s interior minister Filip Adzic shared a tweet about a person believed to be Do Kwon arrested in Montenegro. Per the latest updates, fingerprint analysis, as well as passport data and photographic evidence, pointed to a match with the crypto entrepreneur. The arrest warrant for Kwon was issued by Seoul prosecutors back in September, with Interpol issuing a red notice shortly after. In November, South Korean officials found out that the Terra founder fled to Serbia. As a reminder, Kwon was accused of violating South Korea’s financial laws following the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin and Luna token.

As reported by a Telegram user who goes by “Someone Smart (maybe)” in Shibarium’s Telegram chat, the documentation on Shibarium has been completed. The reason for a slight delay in its release is explained by the fact that Shiba Inu’s top developer Kaal Dhairya is currently checking it “to make sure everything is fine.” The message by Someone Smart ends with an intriguing sentence saying that there will be more things released “if possible.” Notably, the Shibarium documentation was promised to be released a year ago, as well as the Layer 2 protocol itself. However, now that Shibarium test network Puppynet went live on March 11, the SHIB army hopes that the release of the documents will follow very soon.

BitForex, the cryptocurrency exchange ranked 26th on the CoinMarketCap scale, recently announced the upcoming listing of SHIB rival Floki Inu . As stated in the tweet announcement, FLOKI token will become available for deposits, withdrawals and trading on March 27, 4:00 p.m. GMT +8. However, the price of the meme crypto remained unaffected by the listing news yesterday as it stayed in the red zone, trading at at $0.00003778. At the moment of writing, FLOKI is changing hands at $0.00003678. This month has been especially rich in listing for Floki Inu: four days ago, FLOKI scored a listing on another major exchange, Crypto.com, and was also added by Bitpanda, DigiFinex, the largest crypto exchange in India WazirX, and several others.

