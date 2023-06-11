How to Pair Two Echo Dots for a Stereo Soundscape – MUO – MakeUseOf

We’ll show you how to take your music to a new level with just a pair of Amazon Echo speakers.

Amazon Echo speakers may be able to control a smart home using Alexa, but the number one reason people buy them is to stream music. Stereo speakers fill a room with sound rather than simply playing from one spot. Pairing two Echo speakers to create stereo will enhance your listening experience.

No matter how good a single speaker may be, many songs come alive in stereo. The swirling intro of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” pans back and forth from one speaker to the other. You miss that experience if you don’t have stereo speakers. With a pair of Amazon Echo Dots, you can have a stereo Echo experience for under $100. Here’s how to set up two Amazon Echo speakers to play stereo.

Note that stereo pairs are not the same as syncing music on multiple speakers. When music is synced on speakers throughout your home, the same sound comes from all speakers. When speakers are paired for stereo, the left and right channels are separated and send different signals to each speaker.

Before you start, the most important thing to know is that the speakers have to be the same model. You can’t pair an Amazon Echo with an Echo Dot or a third-generation Echo Dot with a fourth-generation Echo Dot. Compare the best Alexa speakers.

Both speakers must be updated to the latest software. Even if you just bought one or both speakers, they may need an update. Amazon Echo speakers do not update as soon as you set them up, and a speaker cannot update if it’s listening for a command.

The best way to force an update is to press the mute microphone button (on the Echo Dot, it’s the circle with a line through it). It will turn red, and a red light will shine on the circle at the bottom of the speaker. An Amazon Echo will have a red ring at the top. Leave the speaker alone for at least 30 to 60 minutes.

There will be no indication that it has been updated unless you are staring at it the whole time and notice when the speaker lights flicker upon restarting. However, you’ll know it hasn’t been updated if it shows a network error when you try to pair it.

The speakers must be connected to the same network online and in the same room.

Place your speakers where you want them, and decide which will be the left speaker and the right speaker. You might want to rename the speakers in the Device Settings in the Alexa app for iOS or Android to make them easier to remember. (i.e., Echo Dot Left Speaker, Echo Dot Right Speaker).

To play music on the stereo pair, you can say, “Alexa, play [song] on [name you gave the stereo pair],” or you can ask it to play in the room where the stereo pair is located. “Alexa, play [song] in the [room where the stereo pair is located].

If you don’t like how your speakers sound, there are equalizer settings in the smartphone Alexa app. Go to Devices on the home screen. The speakers must be adjusted individually. Tap on one of the speakers, then tap on the Settings gear icon in the top right corner. Go to Audio Settings.

You can use a voice command to adjust audio settings on the fly. Say, “Alexa, turn up the bass/midrange/treble on [speaker name].”

After connecting and adjusting the Echo stereo paired speakers, here are some songs to test out the panning and separation of the speakers.

Once you’ve experienced the room-filling sound from one pair of stereo Echo speakers, you’ll likely want more. It’s no problem to create pairs in each room, and you can have as many as you like.

Barb Gonzalez wrote her first book in 2003 and continues to write reviews and features for MUO and other sites on tech and photography. Her specialty is simplifying technology, and she now offers an online iPhone photography course, “Photos You’ll Love,” at learnbetterphotography.com. When not writing, she’s teaching herself piano and hiking with her corgi.

