Disney+: Every New Movie & TV Show Coming In October 2022 – Screen Rant

In October 2022, Disney+ is welcoming spooky season with a Halloween special, a different superhero movie, and new episodes of its original shows.
In October 2022, Disney+ is adding a couple of titles for spooky season, among those a Halloween special from Marvel, a different superhero movie from its Fox branch, and new seasons and episodes of some of the platform’s original TV shows, including more episodes of its newest Marvel and Star Wars series, and a new season of a sports comedy-drama series. Disney+ is home to all things Disney and its different branches, such as Fox, National Geographic, and Star Wars, and every month, it adds new content from all of them, both licensed and original, giving its subscribers a wide variety of movies and TV shows to choose from.
September welcomed some of Disney’s biggest releases of the year, especially during its Disney+ Day celebration, such as the animated TV series Cars on the Road, the live-action version of Pinocchio, Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, special behind-the-scenes looks at Obi-Wan Kenobi and Love and Thunder, Star Wars’ Andor TV series, a new season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and more episodes of Marvel’s She-Hulk. On the licensed content front, October will welcome season 33 of The Simpsons, the teen movie Drumline, the sing-along version of Into the Woods, Fox’s The New Mutants, some Spider-Man animated TV shows, and more.
As for original content, Disney+ subscribers will get to enjoy the MCU’s first Halloween special, a new season of Big Shot, and more episodes of She-Hulk, Andor, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and Dancing with the Stars. Here’s everything new to Disney+ in October 2022.
October 3
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 3
October 5
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 1 episode)
The Simpsons (Season 33)
World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (Season 1)
Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (Season 1)
Zorro (Seasons 1, 2)
Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Season 1 Premiere
Andor – Episode 5
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”
October 6
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8
October 7
Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)
Drumline
Werewolf by Night
October 10
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4
October 12
Big City Greens (Season 3, 4 episodes)
Sofia the First (Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4)
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1, 6 episodes)
Big Shot – Season 2 Premiere
Andor – Episode 6
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 203 “Coach Classic”
October 13
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9
October 14
Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
The New Mutants
October 17
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5
October 18
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6
October 19
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Bear in the Big Blue House (Season 1,2,3,4)
PB&J Otter (Seasons 1,2,3)
Raven’s Home (Season 5, 8 episodes)
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)
The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)
Wicked Tuna (Season 11)
Andor – Episode 7
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 204 “Draft Day”
October 21
Hall of Villains
October 24
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7
October 26
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (Season 1, 2 episodes)
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 Premiere
Andor – Episode 8
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”
October 28
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
October 31
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 8
