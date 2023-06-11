iOS 17 rumored to drop support for iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus – The Apple Post



Apple’s next major software release for iPhone, iOS 17 may not be comparable with the iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus according to a new rumor on Tuesday.

The rumor, which comes from a source who has accurately reported details about Apple software updates in the past claims that in addition to iOS 17 dropping support for three iPhones, iPadOS 17 will drop support for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro (1st generation) and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation).

Codenamed “Dawn,” iOS 17 isn’t expected to include as many major improvements as iOS 16, which introduced the ability to customize the Lock Screen to allow users to change the look of the date and time with type styles and colour choices, add widgets, relocated notifications, and more however, the update is rumored to boast several “nice to have” features, including several of users’ “most requested features.”

Apple has officially announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 5 through June 9, where the iPhone maker is expected to announce iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14, in addition to its long-rumored AR/VR mixed-reality headset.



