Hulu: How to Download Movies and Shows to Watch Offline – Cord Cutters News



Hulu is one of the most popular on-demand streaming services out there. It has tons of licensed and original shows and movies that you can watch with a Wi-Fi connection. Hulu was acquired by the Walt Disney Company in 2019 and is even part of the popular Disney Plus bundle along with ESPN+.

If you’re someone who’s constantly on the go, you can watch Hulu offline. Hulu lets you download some of its content to watch offline. But how does Hulu stack up against some of the other streaming services out there? Keep reading to learn more about how to download Hulu offline content.

The offline download feature means that you can download content from your favorite Hulu channels to watch when away from an internet connection. You’ll be able to download content to select devices like your smartphone or tablet. This means you can catch up on your favorite shows on your commute or during your lunch break.

Hulu hasn’t always had a download feature like other streaming giants. After much anticipation, Hulu has delivered on its initiative to allow downloads. However, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Not every show and movie in Hulu’s catalog is available for download. Even though thousands of titles are expected to be available for download, you’ll mostly only find Hulu Originals and exclusives available at this time. Hulu also has a limit of 25 titles at a time, which is something you need to keep in mind if you’re going to be away from Wi-Fi for an extended time.

By contrast, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix offer much more relaxed offline download schemes. Netflix allows you to keep up to 100 titles at a time. And Amazon has thousands of episodes and movie titles to choose from and download.

Offline downloads are only available with select packages: Hulu No Ads and Premium + Live TV, the ad-free version of Hulu + Live TV. That’s because downloaded content doesn’t produce commercials and only applies to select on-demand content. Hulu (No Ads) costs $11.99/mo., and Premium + Live TV is priced at $64.99/mo. You can learn more about both Hulu on-demand and Hulu Live in their respective reviews.

To get started, you’ll need to first make sure that you have the latest version of the Hulu app. Then, you’ll need to use one of Hulu’s supported devices to download its select titles. Supported devices include Android (5.0+) and iOS (12.0+) smartphones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire tablets (5.0+).

Downloading content from Hulu is relatively simple. First, you’ll need to make sure you’re synced up to a Wi-Fi connection. If you don’t have internet access, you have the option of using your cellular data. You’ll then receive a notification alerting you before your data is used. But just be aware that this is a sure-fire way of draining large quantities of data. All you need to do is open the Hulu app from any of the supported devices we noted above. Once open, just click on your search icon and choose Downloadable.

After you choose the title you wish to download, select the details page. From there, you’ll need to locate the Download icon, which has the appearance of a downward arrow pointing towards a horizontal line. Your Downloads tab is located at the top and bottom of your screen.

There are also a few steps you’ll need to follow to clear up some of your storage space. To delete some of your downloaded videos, navigate to your Downloads and select Edit at the top of your screen. You’ll be prompted to highlight all of the videos you’d like to delete. Then, click the Trash icon and verify it by selecting Delete.

You may download content on up to 5 devices and keep it for a total of 30 days. If, for whatever reason, you exceed this amount, a pop-up will appear alerting you. When you start watching a title, it’ll be available for 48 hours before it disappears. So, if you haven’t finished watching, then you’ll need to download it again. To do so, you’ll need to redirect to your Downloads and select the Alert icon, which is an exclamation point. Then, click Renew Download.

Even though there are only select titles available for download, you’ll recognize plenty of hits. Most of the licensed content comes from past seasons of hit sitcoms like Desperate Housewives, ER, Family Guy, and How I Met Your Mother.

As mentioned above, Hulu Original content is also accessible for download. These include award-winning series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Shrill, and The Act.

Hulu may not be the best streaming service when it comes to offline capabilities, but it’s come a long way within the past year. To download content, you’ll need to invest in a Hulu (No Ads) subscription. There are only select titles that are available for download, like Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. So, if you’re someone who’s constantly on the move, then you’ll get plenty of use out of your subscription. Of course, you can always take advantage of a Hulu free trial offer to check out their downloadable catalog beforehand!

Disclaimer: To address the growing use of ad blockers we now use affiliate links to sites like http://Amazon.com, streaming services, and others. Affiliate links help sites like Cord Cutters News, LLC stay open. Affiliate links cost you nothing but help me support my family. We do not allow paid reviews on this site. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from :

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp’s privacy practices here.

Cord Cutters News makes money through affiliate partner links: If you click on a link, we may earn a commission. Our writers and editors create all reviews, news, and other content to inform readers, with no influence from our business team. Learn more about how we make money. We take pains to ensure our site is accurate and up to date, but some information might be different than what you find by visiting a vendor website.

© 2023 Cord Cutters News. All rights reserved.

source